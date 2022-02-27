A total of 5,987 new daily coronavirus cases were recorded in Israel on Saturday, with a positive return rate of 16.58% for the 36,106 PCR and antigen tests, according to a Sunday morning Health Ministry update.

Despite the low number of recorded cases, the true number is likely to be higher due to a combination of lower testing rates over the weekend and asymptomatic cases going undetected.

There are currently 646 people in serious condition, 268 of whom are considered to be critical. Of that number, 232 are intubated with an additional 26 connected to ECMO machines.

As of Sunday morning, Israel has recorded 10,126 coronavirus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic, 124 of which occurred within the last seven days.

The R-rate has stabilized, remaining the same as it has for the last week, at 0.67.

The number of new cases has reduced by almost half over the last seven days, falling by 42.9% in comparison to a week prior. Additionally, the number of new serious cases has also fallen by roughly 40%, and the number of deaths per week has reduced by half.