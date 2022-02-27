The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
COVID-19 in Israel: 10,126 total coronavirus-related deaths since pandemic began

As of Sunday morning, Israel has recorded 10,126 coronavirus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic, 124 of which occurred within the last seven days.

By SHIRA SILKOFF
Published: FEBRUARY 27, 2022 12:23
Shaare Zedek hospital team members wearing safety gear as they work in the Coronavirus ward of Shaare Zedek hospital in Jerusalem on February 09, 2022. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Shaare Zedek hospital team members wearing safety gear as they work in the Coronavirus ward of Shaare Zedek hospital in Jerusalem on February 09, 2022.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

A total of 5,987 new daily coronavirus cases were recorded in Israel on Saturday, with a positive return rate of 16.58% for the 36,106 PCR and antigen tests, according to a Sunday morning Health Ministry update.

Despite the low number of recorded cases, the true number is likely to be higher due to a combination of lower testing rates over the weekend and asymptomatic cases going undetected.

There are currently 646 people in serious condition, 268 of whom are considered to be critical. Of that number, 232 are intubated with an additional 26 connected to ECMO machines.

The R-rate has stabilized, remaining the same as it has for the last week, at 0.67.

COVID-19 rapid antigen test (credit: PIXABAY) COVID-19 rapid antigen test (credit: PIXABAY)

The number of new cases has reduced by almost half over the last seven days, falling by 42.9% in comparison to a week prior. Additionally, the number of new serious cases has also fallen by roughly 40%, and the number of deaths per week has reduced by half. 



