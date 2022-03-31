The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

Weizmann Institute researchers discover new Lou Gehrig’s disease neural pathway

The incurable neurological condition, which affects about one in 50,000 people, gradually paralyzes patients, halting the ability to speak, eat, move and even breathe.

By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Published: MARCH 31, 2022 18:00
Microglia (green) that were “matured” in the lab from stem cells of ALS patients; the cells’ nuclei are in blue. Viewed with confocal microscopy (photo credit: WEIZMANN INSTITUTE OF SCIENCE)
Microglia (green) that were “matured” in the lab from stem cells of ALS patients; the cells’ nuclei are in blue. Viewed with confocal microscopy
(photo credit: WEIZMANN INSTITUTE OF SCIENCE)

Many people know about amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS, commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s disease after the US baseball player who contracted it in 1939) thanks to the Ice Bucket Challenge that went viral a few years ago. People poured a bucket of ice water over their own or another’s head to promote donations to research.

The incurable neurological condition, which affects about one in 50,000 people, gradually paralyzes patients, halting the ability to speak, eat, move and even breathe, usually killing them within about four years.

One of the symptoms is inflammation connected to the dying neurons, caused by immune mechanisms in the brain. The famed theoretical physicist Prof. Stephen Hawking was unusual, having been diagnosed in 1963 when he was just 21 years old. He survived for 55 years with the incurable condition until he died four years ago.

For most ALS genes, only one mutated copy – a “dominant gene” – is needed to cause disease. For other genes, both copies – “recessive genes” – must be mutated to cause the disease. About 60% of patients with familial ALS have an identified genetic mutation. Yet the vast majority of cases are called sporadic (or singleton), meaning a person with ALS does not have a family history of ALS.

About two-thirds of individuals with familial ALS and 10% with sporadic ALS with no known family history have a known ALS-associated genetic mutation.

Mutations in over 25 genes are involved in ALS, and they all increase the risk of developing it. Now, a research team headed by Prof. Eran Hornstein of the Weizmann Institute of Science in Rehovot and colleagues in the molecular neuroscience and molecular genetics departments have linked a new gene to ALS, but this one contains mutations that are different, as they seem to play a defensive, rather than an offensive, role.

Their findings have just been published in Nature Neuroscience. The gene newly found to involve ALS is located in the part of our genome once called “junk DNA” that comprises over 97% of the genome, but because it does not encode proteins, it used to be considered unimportant and overlooked in the search for the genetic origins of neurodegenerative diseases like ALS.

Today, though this noncoding DNA is still regarded as biological dark matter, it’s already known to serve as a crucial instruction manual that determines when genes that do encode proteins are turned on and off.

“Our brain has an immune system,” explains Dr. Chen Eitan, who led the study in Hornstein’s lab together with Aviad Siany. “If you have a degenerative disease, your brain’s immune cells, called microglia, will try to protect you, attacking the cause of the neurodegeneration.”

The problem is that in ALS, the neurodegeneration becomes so severe that the chronic microglial activation in the brain rises to extremely high levels, turning toxic. The immune system thus ends up causing damage to the brain it set out to protect, leading to the death of more motor neurons.

The Rehovot scientists focused on a gene called IL18RAP, long known to affect microglia (cells in the brain and spinal cord that remove damaged neurons and infections) and found that it can contain mutations that mitigate these cells’ toxic effects. “We have identified mutations in this gene that reduce inflammation,” Eitan said.

After the team analyzed the genomes of 6,000 ALS patients and 70,000 people without ALS, they concluded that the newly identified mutations reduce the risk of developing ALS nearly fivefold; it is extremely rare for such patients to have these protective mutations, and those rare patients who do harbor them tend to develop the disease roughly six years later than those without the mutations – proving that the mutations slow the disease down.

“We’ve found a new neuroprotective pathway,” concluded Eitan, “and future studies can check whether modulating this pathway has a positive effect. Scientists should not ignore non-coding regions of DNA – not just in researching ALS but also other diseases with a genetic component.” 



Tags weizmann institute ALS research Assuta Health
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Scientists discover new solar waves that don't fit with current theories

A coronal mass ejection from the Sun imaged on August 31, 2012
2

Terror in Hadera: Two Border Police officers killed in ISIS attack

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at the Hadera police station after the attack.
3

Israel on high security, military alert after week of terror attacks

Israel Police officers and rescue forces are seen at the scene of a shooting attack in Bnei Brak, March 29, 2022
4

Five killed in Bnei Brak shooting as Israel enters 'new wave of terror'

Israel Police officers and rescue forces are seen at the scene of a shooting attack in Bnei Brak, March 29, 2022
5

Azerbaijan expresses outrage after Russia says it violated ceasefire

An Azeri soldier is seen at fighting positions near divided Taghavard village in Nagorno-Karabakh region

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by