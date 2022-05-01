The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Health Ministry findings: Pigeons in Strauss plant but no Food Safety Manager

In recent months, maintenance work had been carried out in the production facility, parallel with the continuation of the chocolate production.

By SHIRA SILKOFF
Published: MAY 1, 2022 14:55

Updated: MAY 1, 2022 15:09
View of the Strauss Elite candy factory in Nazareth, Northern Israel, after salmonella was found in a few of their products, on April 28, 2022. (photo credit: David Cohen/Flash90)
View of the Strauss Elite candy factory in Nazareth, Northern Israel, after salmonella was found in a few of their products, on April 28, 2022.
(photo credit: David Cohen/Flash90)

A Health Ministry investigation into the Strauss-Elite production facility has found several issues in the company’s procedures and conduct, all of which could have been a contributing factor to the discovery of salmonella in the factory, and the largest product recall in Israeli history early last week.

The following issues were listed in the Health Ministry report as the main areas in which the company was found lacking:

Maintenance work in the plant

In recent months, maintenance work had been carried out in the production facility, parallel with the continuation of the chocolate production. The company did not take into account the risk that this could pose to the production process, and the potential of the construction work to introduce contaminants into the ingredients.

Pigeons in the facility 

During the Health Ministry’s investigation, the company confessed that several weeks earlier, there had been an intrusion of pigeons into the production facility. While they stated that an exterminator was immediately called to the factory and the issue was resolved, the correct tests were not carried out to ensure that no contaminants had been left behind by the birds, which are known to carry a variety of bacteria in their droppings.

Strauss products seen on supermarket shelves shortly after company announces recall, April 25, 2022. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV) Strauss products seen on supermarket shelves shortly after company announces recall, April 25, 2022. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

No Food Safety Manager

The investigation revealed that the professional quality control team at the factory had been replaced in the last year and that as a result, there had been no Food Safety Manager at the plant for the last several months, indicating that the quality control and safety system in the Strauss-Elite factory is lacking.

Salmonella warnings went unchecked

Another point of concern discovered by the Health Ministry was the information that a factory worker had reported an indication that there were higher than permitted levels of salmonella in the raw chocolate ingredients. The complaint was not dealt with by the plant at the time, and no tests were carried out to confirm whether or not the indication was correct.

Unsafe thawing processes

The final issue reported by the Health Ministry in the preliminary investigation was that the facility had not been following the correct procedures when it came to the thawing and storing of milk fat, a key ingredient in the production of milk chocolate. This too could have led to the salmonella contamination in the production line.

As a result of these findings, the Health Ministry has decided to suspend all Strauss-Elite production for a three-month period, or until the issues noted in the investigation have been corrected to meet the approved standard.

As required by the law, a full report of the investigation has been sent by the Health Ministry to Strauss Group who are required to respond to it within 14 days.

As of Sunday morning, 21 separate possible salmonella cases of salmonella have been determined, all of which have the possibility to be linked back to Strauss-Elite products. Cultures were taken from 16 patients, and the results should be obtained in the following days. Six of the patients required hospital care, while the remaining number were able to recover at home.



