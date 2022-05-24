The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

Special drug class could be used to reverse damage from radiotherapy - study

By testing senolytic drugs on mice, researchers found that those treated shortly after radiotherapy did not suffer from premature aging.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 24, 2022 06:45
radiotherapy patient 298 (photo credit: Courtesy)
radiotherapy patient 298
(photo credit: Courtesy)

Cancer survivors often have conditions such as multimorbidity, progressive frailty and premature morbidity. This is often due to senescence, or cellular aging, caused by radiotherapy. According to a peer-reviewed study published in eLife by researchers at Newcastle University, a brief treatment with senolytics, which destroy cells that have been damaged from cancer treatments, may be able to significantly improve survivor's conditions.

By testing the drugs on mice, the researchers found that those treated shortly after radiotherapy did not suffer from premature aging, and the mice that were administered the drugs after the onset of symptoms had improved health conditions.

The findings could have major implications for improving quality of life for cancer survivors, according to the study's lead author, Dr. Satomi Miwa, a lecturer on Translational Biology of Ageing at Newcastle University.

“Increasing numbers of people are now successfully treated for cancer, and the survival rates from many cancer types are high," Miwa said. "The people who had beaten cancers can start looking forward to their new lives again - but only if the quality of life is not going to be affected. Sadly, this is the case for the moment. However, our new research shows that there is a way to prevent any long-term side effects occurring, and to reduce risks of cancer relapse.”

Senolytics destroy senescent cells by targeting survival mechanisms not present in regular cells, according to Newcastle University.

Scan photos of a tumor; in it you can see cancerous cells that are colored in purple. (credit: Nucleai) Scan photos of a tumor; in it you can see cancerous cells that are colored in purple. (credit: Nucleai)

A dozen clinical trials on senolytics are currently being conducted or registered in the US for the treatment of osteoarthritis, diabetic kidney disease and pulmonary fibrosis, the university added.



Tags Cancer drugs Cancer Treatment Assuta Health
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israel to simulate striking Iran in massive IDF drill

An Israeli F35 aircraft is seen on the runway during "Blue Flag", an aerial exercise hosted by Israel
2

Wow! Signal: Origin of possible alien signal narrowed down - study

Radio telescopes, which are used to find radio broadcasts from space (Illustrative).
3

Monkeypox: Health ministry confirms only one person contracted virus

An electron microscopic (EM) image shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virus particles as well as crescents and spherical particles of immature virions, obtained from a clinical human skin sample associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak in this undated image obtained by Reuters on May 18, 2022
4

IRGC officer who planned attacks against Jews, Israelis worldwide killed in Tehran

Members of a special IRGC force attend a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran April 29, 2022.
5

Ukrainian troops, not commanders, surrender at Azovstal

A convoy of pro-Russian troops is seen before the expected evacuation of wounded Ukrainian soldiers from the besieged Azovstal steel mill in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict in Mariupol, Ukraine, May 16, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by