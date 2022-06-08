Deborah Sherar has been appointed to manage public relations for the Friends of the Bnai Zion Medical Center Association in Haifa on Tuesday.

Bnai Zion is marking a century to its establishment, and Sherar will lead the association in the celebrations.

Sherar's career

Sherar has more than 25 years of experience in the fields of media, strategy, branding, public relations, marketing and crisis management. Her previous clients include a number of medical companies and organizations.

Throughout her career, Sherar has won many awards for her exceptional and creative work in her field.

Medical staff at the Bnai Zion Medical Center. (credit: Courtesy Bnai Zion Medical Center)

Bnai Zion has approximately 450 beds and provides medical care to Israelis in Haifa and the north throughout.