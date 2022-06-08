The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Deborah Sherar to head public relations for Friends of Bnai Zion Hospital

Bnai Zion Medical Center is marking 100 years to its establishment.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 8, 2022 00:43

Updated: JUNE 8, 2022 00:45
Bnai Zion Medical Center (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Bnai Zion Medical Center
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Deborah Sherar has been appointed to manage public relations for the Friends of the Bnai Zion Medical Center Association in Haifa on Tuesday.

Bnai Zion is marking a century to its establishment, and Sherar will lead the association in the celebrations.

Sherar's career

Sherar has more than 25 years of experience in the fields of media, strategy, branding, public relations, marketing and crisis management. Her previous clients include a number of medical companies and organizations.

Throughout her career, Sherar has won many awards for her exceptional and creative work in her field.

Medical staff at the Bnai Zion Medical Center. (credit: Courtesy Bnai Zion Medical Center) Medical staff at the Bnai Zion Medical Center. (credit: Courtesy Bnai Zion Medical Center)

Bnai Zion has approximately 450 beds and provides medical care to Israelis in Haifa and the north throughout.



