The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

Health sector launches 48-hour strike in protest of violence against medical staff

A healthcare strike was organized following an incident in which a resident of Be’er Ya’acov attacked a female doctor with an iron bar.

By SHIRA SILKOFF
Published: JUNE 16, 2022 12:13
MEDICAL STAFF at Hadassah-Mount Scopus Hospital in Jerusalem assemble last month and hold placards, declaring a strike and protesting violence against hospital personnel. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
MEDICAL STAFF at Hadassah-Mount Scopus Hospital in Jerusalem assemble last month and hold placards, declaring a strike and protesting violence against hospital personnel.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

Medical staff across Israel started a 48-hour strike on Thursday morning in response to an incident of severe violence earlier this week when a doctor at a healthcare clinic was attacked by a patient wielding an iron bar.

Striking back against violence

The strike was arranged by the Israeli Medical Association in cooperation with the Health Ministry and will see all healthcare clinics and hospitals operate in “Shabbat mode” for the duration of the strike, meaning they will not perform non-urgent elective surgeries or run outpatient clinics.

The strike was organized following an incident in which a resident of Be’er Ya’acov in his mid-thirties attacked a female doctor with an iron bar after not receiving the medical treatment he claimed he needed.

The doctor was moderately injured in the attack and was evacuated to Sheba Medical Center, Tel Hashomer, for treatment. The suspect was arrested and taken for questioning, and Israel Police will request on Thursday that his detention be extended.

“The frequency of violent incidents against medical staff is daily."

Health Ministry Director-General Nachman Ash

Following the attack, an urgent meeting was convened between Health Ministry Director-General Nachman Ash and officials from the Committee for the Implementation and Monitoring of the Elimination of Violence, the Israeli Medical Association, the Nurses Federation and senior Health Ministry officials. Also present at the meeting were representatives from Israel Police, the Justice Ministry and the Public Security Ministry. 

Protest against violence towards medical staff at Shaare Zedek Medical Center, May 19, 2022 (credit: SHAARE ZEDEK MEDICAL CENTER)Protest against violence towards medical staff at Shaare Zedek Medical Center, May 19, 2022 (credit: SHAARE ZEDEK MEDICAL CENTER)

Wave of violence against medical staff

During the meeting, various measures to treat the wave of violence throughout the health system were discussed, as well as operative measures that could be taken in light of recent events.

“The frequency of violent incidents against medical staff is daily, whether it is verbal or physical violence,” said Ash at the start of the meeting. “These incidents of violence are not isolated incidents, they strike at our core. If staff are afraid to provide medical services, this could result in significant harm to public health and the healthcare system.

“The solutions are not simple, but that is why we are here, thinking together about how we can address prevention, enforcement and punishment in order to reduce violence to zero and provide our teams with a sense of protection.”

Just over a month ago in May, a 24-hour strike was called by the Israeli Medical Association following multiple incidents of violence in a narrow time frame. As a result of that strike, the government approved a proposal put forward by Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz that will require all hospitals to have a police station on the premises.



Tags strike violence Healthcare System Assuta Health Violence against medical staff
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Spanish-Israeli team finds mechanism to make blood cancer cells harmless

3D Medical Animation still showing an increase in white blood cells of a person suffering from Leukemia.
2

Mysterious repeating radio signal detected from space - study

Artist’s impression of a fast radio burst (FRB) traveling through space and reaching Earth.
3

Groundbreaking treatment for HIV/AIDS developed by Israeli research team

Staining for engineered cells that secrete the antibody against HIV.
4

Israel warns Assad, will bomb palaces if Iran operations continue -report

Aviv Kochavi (L) and Bashar Assad (R)
5

Alleged Israeli strike disables Damascus International Airport

Significant damage to runways at Damascus International Airport after alleged Israeli strikes targeted the site

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by