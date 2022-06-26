The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness

Avian influenza continues to spread in North America, Europe

Over 40 million cases have been found in poultry in 36 states in the US.

By TZVI JOFFRE
Published: JUNE 26, 2022 02:11

Updated: JUNE 26, 2022 02:12
A sign warns about the avian influenza in an area of Randers, Denmark November 17, 2020 (photo credit: VIA REUTERS)
A sign warns about the avian influenza in an area of Randers, Denmark November 17, 2020
(photo credit: VIA REUTERS)

Highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) has continued to spread in North America and Europe in recent weeks, with over 40 million domesticated birds affected in the US alone since the beginning of the outbreak.

In the US, 1,635 cases of H5N1 avian influenza have been detected in wild birds in 42 states and over 40 million cases have been found in poultry in 36 states.

Masses of dead birds have washed up on the shores of Maine and Massachusetts in recent weeks, with officials suspecting avian influenza as the cause. The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife issued a statement warning residents against touching or removing dead or dying birds from public areas.

Meanwhile, in the United Kingdom, leading scientists from a number of institutions joined forces to form a new research consortium in the fight against bird flu on Monday.

The consortium, headed by the research team at the UK's Animal and Plant Health Agency, received 1.5 million pounds from the Biotechnology and Biosciences Research Council (BBSRC) and the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) in order to develop new strategies to tackle future bird flu outbreaks.

Chickens await vaccination against bird flu at the settlement Peredovoi 100 km (62 miles) from the Russia's southern city of Stavropol, March 11, 2006. (credit: EDUARD KORNIYENKO/REUTERS) Chickens await vaccination against bird flu at the settlement Peredovoi 100 km (62 miles) from the Russia's southern city of Stavropol, March 11, 2006. (credit: EDUARD KORNIYENKO/REUTERS)

The researchers will focus on a number of key issues, such as why current virus strains are creating longer and larger outbreaks, how the virus spreads between different species and wild and domesticated birds, why some birds are more resistant to the flu and developing models to predict how the virus will evolve and spread in the future.

In Norway, highly pathogenic avian influenza was detected in a dead glaucous gull in Longyearbyen on the Svalbard archipelago, the Norwegian Veterinary Institute reported on Thursday. The Institute stressed that this detection is worrying as a number of vulnerable wild bird populations nest in the area during the summer.

The Institute added that, since avian influenza has been seen to infect other animals during the current outbreak, mountain foxes and seals in the area may also be at risk of infection.

Largest outbreak ever recorded

The current outbreak of H5N1 avian influenza, which broke out in Europe last autumn, is the largest ever recorded in North America and Europe, with dozens of species and millions of birds affected over a wide geographical region.

In an opinion published in the American Society for Microbiology journal, European researchers hypothesized that highly pathogenic avian influenza may have become enzootic (meaning infection is maintained in local populations without the need for infection from the outside) in Europe.

The researchers stressed that while in the past winter outbreaks of HPAI usually sharply declined in the summer, this has not been the case since February 2021, as the H5N1 subtype of HPAI increased in late spring, declined during the summer without completely disappearing, and then increasing again in the autumn.

The researchers added that the data currently available suggest a "fundamental shift in the observed epidemiology" of H5N1, which has highly significant implications for both prevention and control strategies as outbreaks become longer and larger. The researchers advised for further investment in next-generation vaccines that can be available at low cost and well-matched to circulating viruses.



Tags United States United Kingdom bird flu
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Five planets align perfectly, visible until end of June

The solar system.
2

Israel's Knesset to disband, Lapid to become prime minister

WHO WILL greet Biden? Naftali Bennett, Yair Lapid or Benjamin Netanyahu?
3

COVID-19 in Israel: 10,700 new daily cases, 180 in serious condition

Israeli student receiving her negative COVID-19 results ahead of the first day of school, August 31, 2021.
4

North Korea reports unidentified disease outbreak alongside COVID-19

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks at a politburo meeting of the Worker's Party on the country's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak response in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on May 21, 2022.
5

Ukraine issues postal stamps of tractor towing away Russian tank

A soldier takes a photograph of his comrade as he poses beside a destroyed Russian tank and armoured vehicles, amid Russia's invasion on Ukraine, in Bucha, in Kyiv region

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by