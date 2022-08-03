PA engineer receives life-saving neurosurgery at Rambam

A 32-year-old engineer living in Nablus and working for the Palestinian Authority has been saved at Rambam Medical Center in Haifa after being diagnosed with a brain tumor in a location where surgery would ordinarily have caused serious damage.

Adel Hanaisha required specialized surgery and technologies to remove a tumor in his head that only Rambam could offer. After he constantly suffered from headaches, dizziness and even momentary lapses of consciousness, his doctor in the PA discovered a brain tumor. The physician said that if it were not removed promptly, it would likely cause serious damage to his brain and quality of life, but the highly-specialized and complex surgery he needed was not available in the PA.

Hanaisha’s specialist told him that Dr. Iddo Paldor, deputy director of Rambam’s neurosurgery department, was a specialist in removing brain tumors and the only surgeon he knew of who could remove it with specialized equipment without damaging his brain. And there was no time to waste.

"Using this microscope, we can offer the world’s most advanced neurosurgery to patients who have chosen Rambam.” Dr. Iddo Paldor

console.log("BODY1. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID == 69 || catID == 2){console.log("BODY. YES for connatix script");cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });}

console.log("BODY2. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID==120){console.log("BODY. YES for anyclip script");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){console.log("BODY. YES for vidazoo script");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

“Using the microscope’s advanced capabilities allows us at Rambam to align our brain tumor treatment with the world’s leading centers,” Paldor said. “The microscope helps us to further reduce damage to sensitive areas of the brain surrounding the lesions being treated. Using this microscope, we can offer the world’s most advanced neurosurgery to patients who have chosen Rambam.”

Rambam health care campus. (credit: MIKI AND GAL KOREN)

The PA gave its approval and all administrative procedures were completed, enabling the engineer to be admitted to the hospital. Paldor uses state-of-the-art technology with robotic capabilities, navigation, imaging and 3D vision to perform this complex surgery – a Zeiss Kinevo 900 microscope. Use of the microscope greatly simplified the procedure, with microscopic enlargement being used to visualize the area and remove the tumor from the brain and surrounding vessels.

Following the successful surgery, Hanaisha felt well and soon after being sent home, he returned to his full-time work in the PA.

The first procedure using the new microscope at Rambam Health Care Campus was performed two years ago on an 80-year-old woman who had been diagnosed with a large tumor on her brain.