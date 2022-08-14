The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

West Nile virus reaches Israel, worrying health experts

Dr. Hamza Habib Allah, Senior Coordinator for Pest Control at the Environmental Protection Ministry, highlighted the danger of mosquitoes carrying the West Nile virus.

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: AUGUST 14, 2022 06:38
Culex pipiens pipiens, a common carrier of West Nile virus (photo credit: FABRIZIO MONTARSI/CC BY 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0)/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
Culex pipiens pipiens, a common carrier of West Nile virus
(photo credit: FABRIZIO MONTARSI/CC BY 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0)/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

In an interview Tuesday on Yoav Mintz's program on 104.5FM, Dr. Hamza Habib Allah, Senior Coordinator for Pest Control at the Environmental Protection Ministry, discussed the discovery this past year of mosquitoes infected with the West Nile virus, explaining how dangerous they are.

“It is serious at such a level that people can be infected by them,” Allah said. “We discovered the ones that were found in Nahal Naaman, Keri Naaman and Ein Afek in the Mata Asher Regional Council area. This is a very unusual time since there are many mosquitoes around, and after what we discovered in Eilat three weeks ago, it was expected that we would find them in the north since the disease is transmitted by birds that migrate from place to place. We increased the supervision in all mosquito breeding centers throughout the northern region and discovered those in the Meta Asher area.”

“This disease, which comes from poultry, has no vaccine for humans,” he added. “For healthy humans with a strong immune system, it should not cause severe complications and passes as a mild disease with weakness and muscle pain. But for older people and people with underlying diseases, the disease can cause meningitis and even death. There have been such cases.”

Mosquito traps (credit: GAL ZAGRON/ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION MINISTRY)Mosquito traps (credit: GAL ZAGRON/ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION MINISTRY)

Minimizing risks

“Our goal is to prevent the dangers of mosquitoes and to stop centers that may have the potential for the development of the disease.”

Dr. Hamza Habib Allah, Senior Coordinator for Pest Control, Environmental Protection Ministry

Afterward, Allah said that “in the last 10 years there have been many cases of West Nile fever. This year, one person died and two more people are now hospitalized with this disease. Therefore, our goal is to prevent the dangers of mosquitoes and to stop centers that may have the potential for the development of the disease. The Ministry of Environmental Protection and I with my team in the north are working to monitor areas that may be breeding grounds for mosquitoes. In addition, the ministry is operating under the supervision of the local authorities in the areas where the breeding sites were discovered.”

“We are not afraid, the teams know the biology of the disease and know when to be in the field and when not to be,” Allah added. “We are talking about mosquitoes that can only bite at night. Our experience during the day is with zero cases. There are cases of other mosquitoes that may bite during the day. The public should take care of drying of stagnant water sources.”



Tags Virus Mosquitoes West Nile virus Assuta Health
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Over 350 rockets fired toward Israel, sirens sound in Tel Aviv

Israeli police inspect a vehicle that was damaged following rockets attack from Gaza towards Israel in Ashkelon, Israel August 6, 2022.
2

Gigantic supercharged lightning bolt jets mapped for first time - study

Gigantic jet seen from International Gemini Observatory in Mauna Kea, Hawaii
3

Israel decides: No more American and Canadian medical students

AFFILIATED WITH BGU’s Medical School, Assuta Ashdod is helping to train Israel’s next generation of physicians
4

After new Gaza strike, Israel says it has killed all Islamic Jihad leaders

A salvo of rockets is fired from Gaza City toward Israel, on August 6, 2022.
5

Gantz approves draft of over 25,000 reservists after IDF strikes in Gaza

Smoke and fire rise above Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza strip, during an Israeli air strike, on August 5, 2022

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by