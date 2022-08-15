The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
COVID-19: Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla tests positive, experiencing mild symptoms

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla has started the company's oral COVID-19 antiviral treatment, Paxlovid, and was isolating and following all public health precautions.

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 15, 2022 15:48

Updated: AUGUST 15, 2022 15:51
Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla talks during a press conference with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen after a visit to oversee the production of the Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine at the factory of U.S. pharmaceutical company Pfizer in Puurs, Belgium April 23, 2021. (photo credit: JOHN THYS/POOL VIA REUTERS)
Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla talks during a press conference with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen after a visit to oversee the production of the Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine at the factory of U.S. pharmaceutical company Pfizer in Puurs, Belgium April 23, 2021.
(photo credit: JOHN THYS/POOL VIA REUTERS)

Pfizer Inc Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla said on Monday he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was experiencing very mild symptoms.

Bourla, 60, said he had started a course of the company's oral COVID-19 antiviral treatment, Paxlovid, and was isolating and following all public health precautions.

"I am confident that I will have a speedy recovery," Bourla said in a statement.

"I am confident that I will have a speedy recovery."

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla

Several public figures have tested positive for the infectious disease in the past few months including U.S. President Joe Biden and his chief medical adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) treatment pill Paxlovid is seen in a box, at Misericordia hospital in Grosseto, Italy, February 8, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/JENNIFER LORENZINI/FILE PHOTO)Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) treatment pill Paxlovid is seen in a box, at Misericordia hospital in Grosseto, Italy, February 8, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/JENNIFER LORENZINI/FILE PHOTO)

Which other world leaders tested positive for COVID? 

Biden spent more than two weeks isolated in the White House after two bouts with COVID-19, the second instance is believed to be a "rebound" experienced by some COVID patients who take Paxlovid.

Paxlovid is an antiviral medication that is used to treat high-risk people, such as older patients.

Bourla has received four doses of the COVID vaccine developed by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech.



