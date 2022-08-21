The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Surgeon at Israeli hospital pulls cockroach out of a woman's ear

A surgeon and director of the pediatric emergency department at Netanya's Laniado Medical Center was surprised after pulling out a cockroach from and woman's ear.

By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Published: AUGUST 21, 2022 19:27

Updated: AUGUST 21, 2022 19:56
Laniado Medical Center (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Laniado Medical Center
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

It’s a rare event when Dr. Jay Wolgelernter – a surgeon and director of the pediatric emergency department at Netanya’s Laniado Medical Center – encounters a live cockroach in his job, but that strange experience occurred recently and was surprising, if not disgusting. 

A woman in her 70s arrived at the emergency medicine and complained of suffering from very loud noise and a tingling sensation and intense irritation in her ear. Wolgelernter was on duty even though the patient was not a child. After questioning her, he realized that an insect had entered the ear canal and settled on her eardrum. 

This is a rare phenomenon, the treatment usually given to it begins with pouring an anesthetic liquid into the ear, thereby killing the bug and easing the pain. But the patient said she was sensitive to anesthetics, so it was impossible to perform the usual treatment.

How the surgeon got it out

The surgeon inserted a tiny camera into her ear canal, saw that it was a live, flying cockroach, located where it was and – thanks to his extensive experience – pulled it out on the first try despite opposition from the cockroach. All this was done without anesthesia at all, and the patient did not move despite the sound of the insect's wings on her eardrum and the pain. 

cockroach 224.88 (credit: Courtesy)cockroach 224.88 (credit: Courtesy)

“Once every few years, I get a call in the middle of the night, with a complaint and terrifying screams from patients that an insect got into their ears. Sometimes they behave as if they were having a psychotic attack. When an insect settles on the eardrum, it produces a very loud noise, along with a severe itching/tickling/tingling sensation. It is simply unbearable. In this case, a woman came to me from the emergency room, with a complaint that about four days ago an insect entered her ear, and despite the situation, she managed to remain calm. I have no idea how. Had she not been so calm, I doubt very much if I would have been able to get the bug out of the ear without anesthesia."

The dangers of an insect entering the ear, apart from the severe suffering, are infection, hearing loss and more. “It’s something I wouldn’t wish on my worst enemy. I am happy that I was able to pull the bug out of her ear, and I wish her good health."



