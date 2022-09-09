The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

New HIV vaccine can produce strong antibodies - study

The study notes the obstacle to creating a vaccine that can induce strong antibodies that can neutralize HIV strains.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 9, 2022 08:01
3D print of HIV surface protein gp120. An antibody also is attached at the top (green and blue). When antibodies stick to viruses, they may prevent or limit infection of host cells. (photo credit: NIH)
3D print of HIV surface protein gp120. An antibody also is attached at the top (green and blue). When antibodies stick to viruses, they may prevent or limit infection of host cells.
(photo credit: NIH)

A new vaccination strategy for HIV has been introduced with the ability to influence antibodies and protect animals from infections, according to a recent study.

The peer-reviewed study, which was published in the journal Science Translational Medicine on Wednesday, concludes that the vaccine involved can elicit polyclonal neutralizing antibodies, which are cells derived from two or more cells of different ancestry or genetic constitution.

The study notes the obstacle to creating a vaccine that can induce strong antibodies that can neutralize HIV strains.

The process of designing the HIV vaccine

Kevin Saunders, the lead scientist in the study, designed a vaccine that delivers a stabilized HIV protein. Researchers are basing vaccines on molecules that mimic proteins in the HIV viral envelope in order to test new strategies to boost vaccine responses.

Non-human primates developed polyclonal neutralizing antibodies that could target areas on the HIV viral envelope, according to what researchers discovered during the process. Afterward, they were exposed to a relative of HIV that affects primates known as simian-human immunodeficiency virus (SHIV).

The glycoprotein spike complex of the Ebola virus bound by a neutralizing antibody isolated from a vaccinated individual. Surface representations in grey and pink show the two distinct submits that make the trimeric Ebola spike complex. The heavy and light chains of the neutralizing antibody are sho (credit: RON DISKIN/WEIZMANN INSTITUTE)The glycoprotein spike complex of the Ebola virus bound by a neutralizing antibody isolated from a vaccinated individual. Surface representations in grey and pink show the two distinct submits that make the trimeric Ebola spike complex. The heavy and light chains of the neutralizing antibody are sho (credit: RON DISKIN/WEIZMANN INSTITUTE)

Of the primates, most of the immunized monkeys remain uninfected with strong antibody responses, though all of the control animals that were involved in the study developed infections.



Tags scientific study HIV vaccine Antibodies Assuta Health
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Did Harry Styles accidentally put a Nazi symbol on his merchandise?

Harry Styles performs on NBC's "Today" morning television show in New York City on May 19, 2022.
2

Supersonic asteroid 10 times faster than bullet to pass Earth - NASA

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
3

How did a proud Sephardi Jew build a global financial empire?

BANKER JACOB SAFRA and his wife, Esther, built a large family that was a pillar of Beirut’s Jewish community.
4

Iran sentences two gay rights activists to death

LGBTQ flag
5

Your blood type could increase your risk for a stroke before age 60

Blood vessels
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by