The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

Israeli child receives excess vaccine dosage

The student in question received an excess dose of their diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis vaccine (DTaP) and a polio vaccine in place of their HPV vaccine. 

By MAYA ZANGER-NADIS
Published: SEPTEMBER 16, 2022 01:56

Updated: SEPTEMBER 16, 2022 01:57
Vaccine syringe (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Vaccine syringe
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)

An 8th grade student at HaKfar HaYarok school in Ramat Hasharon received the wrong dosage of their vaccines on Sunday due to an error at the school. 

HaKfar HaYarok, a boarding school south of Tel Aviv, held a vaccination day during which children were vaccinated against diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis and the human papilloma virus (HPV). The student in question received an excess dose of their diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis vaccine (DTaP) and a polio vaccine in place of their HPV vaccine. 

Upon discovery of the mistake, the Health Ministry was duly informed. The Health Ministry said in a statement that the student is not in danger.

This is backed up by a 2019 peer-reviewed study in the journal Vaccine. The study, which examined the phenomenon of adverse health effect (AHE) as a result of excess vaccine dosage, concluded that, "more than three-fourths of reports of an excess dose of vaccine did not describe an AHE. Among reports where an AHE event was reported, we did not observe any unexpected conditions or clustering of AEs."

DTaP, HPV and polio immunizations are all normal stages in the vaccine schedule in Israel as well as the United States and the United Kingdom. According to the Israel Health Ministry website, the  first several doses of the DTaP vaccine are to be administered in the first two years of life, with a booster at age 7 and another at age 13. Polio is often added into the DTaP vaccine as well, with the exception of the 13-year-old booster which is just against diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis. 

Doctor giving a vaccine to a patient (illustrative) (credit: INGIMAGE)Doctor giving a vaccine to a patient (illustrative) (credit: INGIMAGE)

What are these diseases?

All three of the diseases prevented by the DTaP vaccine are potentially deadly in children. The CDC website explains that a diphtheria infection can lead to difficulty breathing, heart failure, paralysis, or death. Tetanus can lead to serious health problems, including being unable to open the mouth and having trouble swallowing and breathing. Naturally, this can also lead to death. 

Finally, pertussis, also known as whooping cough, causes uncontrollable violent coughing that makes it difficult to eat, drink or breathe. It is usually only deadly in babies and young children, causing pneumonia, brain damage or death. However, in teens and adults it can still lead to weakness, loss of bladder control, passing out and rib fractures from severe coughing. 



Tags children school Vaccinations death illness vaccine Assuta Health
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Scientists find COVID-19 antibodies that can make boosters unnecessary

The COVID-19 vaccine (illustrative).
2

Is there evidence of an Iran-Russia drone war on Ukraine? - analysis

A part of an unmanned aerial vehicle, what Ukrainian military authorities described as an Iranian made suicide drone Shahed-136 and which was shot down near the town of Kupiansk, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, is seen in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, in this handout picture released September 13, 2022
3

Why did Queen Elizabeth II never come visit Israel? - comment

Lord Rabbi Sacks with Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace
4

Russia gives up key northeast towns as Ukrainian forces advance

A man stands next to a business and entertainment centre heavily damaged by a Russian military strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv, Ukraine September 9, 2022
5

Britain's King Charles III is a problem for the Palestinians - opinion

KING CHARLES III, as the Prince of Wales, meets with Palestinian Authority head Mahmoud Abbas in Bethlehem, 2020.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by