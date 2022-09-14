Israel's COVID-19 czar fears new wave combined with flu, urges vaccines

Israel's Health Ministry, concerned about the real possibility of a new COVID-19 wave combined with the threat of influenza in the coming week and months, has purchased the new Pfizer vaccine that is suited to the Omicron variant. This was announced on Wednesday by COVID-19 project manager Prof. Salman Zarka in an online press conference for health reporters.

Indications from Australia and New Zealand in the Southern Hemisphere, which are now ending their winter, are that COVID-19 and the flu are a dangerous combination.

Who should get the flu shot and COVID-19 Omicron vaccine?

The booster will soon be available from the four public health funds, especially for those at high risk – the elderly and those with chronic illness at any age – but others are also welcome to ask for the shot, he added.

Protection is available from two separate shots – one for Omicron and the other for the flu, said Zarka. They are not combined in one shot. The flu shot is recommended for everyone over the age of six months, regardless of their medical condition.

He urged that people wear face masks voluntarily in crowded places, including buses and trains, in synagogues and elsewhere in the coming months. Zarka also advised getting antigen tests before spending time at family events during the High Holy Days and other events in the Hebrew month of Elul, especially if people at high risk will be there.

The ministry has noted a rise in sickness among schoolchildren. "Don’t send children with respiratory symptoms and other signs of being unwell to school; the same goes for adults who should not go to work if they are sick so they do not infect others," said Zarka.

According to the ministry’s daily online 1,188 people who were tested were positive for COVID-19, said the project manager, but there are probably quite a lot more because few people are going for testing. A total of 49 are in critical condition and 16 in moderate condition, with 44 attached to a respirator. Two people died of complications during the past week. A total of 11,667 have died of COVID-19 in Israel since the pandemic began more than two-and-a-half years ago.