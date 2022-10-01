The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
What are Kupat Holim Meuhedet's instructions for Yom Kippur?

The healthcare provider "Meuhedet" has published its medical recommendations for this year's Yom Kippur fast.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: OCTOBER 1, 2022 01:52
PRAYING AT the end of Yom Kippur in Moshav Haniel, September 2020. (photo credit: CHEN LEOPOLD/FLASH90)
PRAYING AT the end of Yom Kippur in Moshav Haniel, September 2020.
(photo credit: CHEN LEOPOLD/FLASH90)

Health insurance organization Meuhedet has published its annual Yom Kippur fast medical recommendations.

The instructions were written in cooperation with the Moked Harav organization, a medical advisory service regarding halachic-medical questions. 

What are the recommendations?

Firstly, although eating and drinking are prohibited, there are some who are allowed to eat as much as 30 grams of food, and drink as much as 4 centiliters of water. According to the recommendations, those who should eat "less than usual", should separate between eating and drinking by at least nine minutes.

Meuhedet is also providing water bags in the approved sizes as part of the preparation for Yom Kippur.

Secondly, any person who is ill and that the fast might endanger their health, or if the person is pregnant and their fetus might possibly be negatively affected, must eat and drink in order to avoid any harm. However, they should eat and drink less than usual, unless their condition will worsen by doing so.

THE JEWISH CALENDAR year that ended last week, 5780, featured unforgivable errors that will take the country years to recover from. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)THE JEWISH CALENDAR year that ended last week, 5780, featured unforgivable errors that will take the country years to recover from. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Even more so, if an ill person wants to fast and their doctor says they shouldn't, the patient should listen to the doctor.

Those who are allowed to eat and drink should still avoid sweets. 



