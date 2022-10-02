What is the Haifa hospital innovative procedure?

For the first time in Israel, an innovative procedure claimed by Rambam Health Care Campus cardiologists to prevent the need for blood thinners and reduce the risk of stroke for those suffering from atrial fibrillation (AFib) has been performed.

The catheterization procedure used an innovative method without anesthesia to treat the area where blood clots form in the heart.

AFib occurs when abnormal electrical impulses suddenly start firing in the atria; the atrium (‘entry hall’ in Latin or auricle) is one of two upper chambers in the heart that receives blood from the circulatory system. These impulses override the heart’s natural pacemaker, which can no longer control the rhythm of the heart. This triggers a very irregular pulse rate.

The condition isn’t usually life-threatening in people who are otherwise healthy, but it has to be diagnosed properly nevertheless and can be dangerous in the elderly or in anyone who has diabetes, high blood pressure or other diseases involving the heart.

Besides a rapid and irregular heartbeat, other symptoms can include weakness, dizziness, shortness of breath and anxiety, faintness or confusion and fatigue when exercising. AFib causes about one in seven strokes that tend to be more severe than strokes with other underlying causes.

“This is really good news,” said Prof. Mahmoud Saliman, head of the electrophysiology, arrhythmia and pacemaker unit in Rambam’s cardiology department. “Most blood clots form around the left auricle. It is a kind of bag whose purpose is to regulate the pressure created while the heart contracts. Patients who suffer from atrial fibrillation are at a higher risk of blood clots, which can endanger them, and for this reason, most of them take blood thinners,” Saliman added. “However, some patients cannot receive blood thinners, so there is a need for a surgical procedure to close the auricle, in order to reduce the risk of a stroke.”

Until now, a catheterization through the vein of the leg is required, and at the same time an entry with an imaging tube through the esophagus and under full anesthesia, many times while injuring the esophagus.”

Why is this innovation so important?

About 90,000 patients in Israel suffer AFib, and most of them are required to take blood thinners. "For the first time in Israel, we were able to insert an ultrasound device through the vein, together with the catheterization procedure. This is an innovative method that allows the procedure to be performed with maximum comfort for the patient, without anesthesia, without injury to the esophagus as may occur in the existing procedure. The significant advantages of the innovative method are full vigilance of the patient, quick recovery and preventing the need for blood thinners for life,” explains Saliman.

Yehudit Shtoff, who underwent the innovative procedure, says that exactly a year ago, she began to suffer from bleeding that at first did not seem serious, until one day, she fainted at home, and the bleeding started massively. Her husband called for an intensive care ambulance and she was rushed to the Rambam intensive care unit. “

For several days they tried to find and understand the source of the bleeding,” she recalled. “Finally, I underwent an emergency and complex operation. And during the hospitalization, it was also discovered that I suffer from atrial fibrillation. Because of the bleeding, I couldn’t take blood thinners, so Prof. Saliman suggested that I undergo this procedure, which is like a catheterization, without anesthesia, and I agreed. Everything went smoothly and I recovered quickly.”

Saliman pointed out that the candidates for the procedure are first and foremost AFib patients who suffer from other underlying diseases that prevent them from taking blood thinners, patients who do not respond to blood thinners and suffer from bleeding and others with a high risk of anesthesia. “We were the first to perform the surgery without anesthesia without the need to insert a imaging tube into the esophagus and treat the patients from taking blood thinners, and I believe that after us the surgical method will be adopted by other hospitals in Israel, in a way that will greatly improve the quality of life of the patients.”