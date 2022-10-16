The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness

Family donates corneas of solder killed last week, restores sight of two

The two recipients, both in their 80s, were Binyamin Goren and Aviva Ra’anan, whose new corneas restored their sight. 

By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Published: OCTOBER 16, 2022 14:49

Updated: OCTOBER 16, 2022 15:03
The two recipients whose sight was restored from Ido Baruch's donated cornea. (photo credit: MEIR MEDICAL CENTER)
The two recipients whose sight was restored from Ido Baruch's donated cornea.
(photo credit: MEIR MEDICAL CENTER)

The corneas from the eyes of 21-year-old Staff Sergeant Ido Baruch, the Givati Brigade soldier from Gedera who was killed in a terrorist attack near the settlement of Shavei Shomron last week, were transplanted on Sunday morning into the eyes of two elderly patients. 

The two recipients, both in their 80s, were Binyamin Goren and Aviva Ra’anan, whose new corneas restored their sight. 

Rachel Va’anunu, the transplant coordinator at Meir Medical Center in Kfar Saba where the operations were performed, said: “We told the transplant recipients who were the donor who gave them the corneas with which they will be able to see again and we saw the excitement and sadness on their faces. 

"They were moved by the nobility of the family that chose to give a better life to others in such a difficult and painful moment for the family.”

“We told the transplant recipients who were the donor who gave them the corneas with which they will be able to see again and we saw the excitement and sadness on their faces."

Rachel Va’anunu

Organ transplants in Israel

Israel Transplant, the national organ transplant center, said that about 1,000 Israelis are waiting for organ transplants.

Dr. Assaf Freeman, director of the corneal service at the Meir Medical Center in Kfar Saba and nurse Tatiana during the corneal transplant operation in Benjamin Goren’s eye. (credit: MEIR MEDICAL CENTER) Dr. Assaf Freeman, director of the corneal service at the Meir Medical Center in Kfar Saba and nurse Tatiana during the corneal transplant operation in Benjamin Goren’s eye. (credit: MEIR MEDICAL CENTER)

“Today, about a thousand people in the State of Israel are waiting for transplants. Organ donation is an expression of social solidarity at the highest level among humanity.”



Tags Surgery organ donation Eyes Kfar Saba
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Why is this 19th century woman holding a smartphone?

"The Expected One" by Ferdinand Georg Waldmüller, 1860
2

15,000 Ukrainians decide to have a mass orgy if Russia deploys nuclear weapons

A man stands next to Ukrainian flags with names of service members, who are in Russian captivity, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, at the Independence square in Kyiv, Ukraine August 24, 2022.
3

Israel giving intel on Russia's Iranian drones to Ukraine - report

A drone is launched during a military exercise in an undisclosed location in Iran, in this handout image obtained on August 25, 2022.
4

Violence erupts in Jerusalem in most violent night in capital in years

Palestinian youth clash with Israeli border police officers in the West Bank city of Hebron, October 12, 2022.
5

Candace Owens defends Kanye West, says tweet about Jews wasn't antisemitic

Candace Owens speaking with attendees at the 2018 Student Action Summit hosted by Turning Point USA, Florida.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by