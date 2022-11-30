The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

No helmets worn in 70% of face injuries from electric bike, scooters - study

The current estimated number of E-scooters in Israel is between 100,000 and 150,000, of which some 2,000 rental E-scooters are distributed via four major providers throughout Tel Aviv alone.

By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Published: NOVEMBER 30, 2022 15:38
A woman shops for a bicycle helmet (photo credit: REUTERS)
A woman shops for a bicycle helmet
(photo credit: REUTERS)

Seven out of 10 people injured riding electric bicycles, scooters and other vehicles who were treated at Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center’s emergency room didn’t wear a protective helmet. Not only have many been killed in such accidents or suffered serious orthopedic injuries, but many have suffered serious and painful harm to their face and jaw. 

Dr. Shimrit Arbel, a senior physician in the department of oral and maxillofacial surgery at the hospital conducted a study of 320 such patients – 193 males and 127 females – who came to the hospital's emergency department after being injured in the face in such accidents. 

The age range of the patients was wide ranging from three years for the youngest patient to 89 years for the oldest. Of these, 238 patients were found to be injured as a result of riding an electric scooter and 82 patients as a result of riding an electric bicycle. Over 70% of the patients reported that they did not wear a helmet while riding, most of them electric scooter riders, and about 20% of the riders were injured after riding under the influence of alcohol.

The study has just been published in the journal Environmental Research and Public Health under the title “Maxillofacial Injuries Sustained by Riders of Electric-Powered Bikes and Electric-Powered Scooters.” 

Bicycle and helmet [illustrative] (credit: INGIMAGE)Bicycle and helmet [illustrative] (credit: INGIMAGE)

Electric-powered bikes and scooters, and the resulting injuries

Recent years have witnessed the increasing popularity of electric-powered bicycles (E-bikes) and electric-powered scooters (E-scooters) as a mode of transportation worldwide. Rental E-scooters were first introduced in Israel as an easily accessible and inexpensive means of urban transportation in early 2019, the team wrote. 

The current estimated number of E-scooters in Israel is between 100,000 and 150,000, of which some 2,000 rental E-scooters are distributed via four major providers throughout the city of Tel Aviv alone. 

Additionally, thousands of private E-bikes and E-scooters are being used throughout the country, Riders may have insufficient experience and no proper training in handling these relatively new means of transportation, along with insufficient use of protective gear, especially those using rental E-scooters. In addition, a designated infrastructure for these means of transportation is not widespread throughout urban areas, forcing the users to navigate either between motor vehicles or among pedestrians. Concern regarding potential injury to riders and pedestrians has risen markedly, they wrote. 

Thirty-four-year-old Tal Sigway, a wedding-dress designer, rode his scooter on his way to his home in Tel Aviv while wearing a half-head helmet and overturned because of a small pothole in the road. “At first, I thought I was really lightly injured, but when I got to the emergency room at Sourasky, I realized that I had dislocated my jaw and had to undergo surgery to fix my jaws. I didn’t understand how I even got from a situation where half an hour ago I was measuring a dress for a bride to a situation where I was about to undergo surgery, because of something so unnecessary and dangerous – a scooter.”

He was hospitalized. “Several days in the oral and maxillofacial unit and after discharge I had to complete the fixation of the jaw that took three weeks during which I could hardly eat or drink,” continued Sigway. “It was a difficult time for me. I am finished riding a scooter and have no intention of going back to it, but for those who still ride these dangerous vehicles, my advice is throw away the half-head helmet and buy a full helmet, I know for sure that if I had been riding with one like that, I would not have gotten into this situation.”

“Most of the injuries were ‘minor injuries’ such as broken teeth, tooth movement or tooth loss that required fixation. Other common injuries were cuts in the facial area that required stitching as part of the emergency room. About a third of the cases had fractures in the facial bones that required hospitalization and surgery under general anesthesia to repair the fractures. We discovered that injuries resulting from riding electric bicycles were more severe than injuries resulting from riding electric scooters, apparently due to the tendency to ride at a higher speed on electric bicycles.”

The conclusions of the study were that casual riding on bicycles and electric scooters, riding without a helmet, as well as riding under the influence of alcohol, significantly increase the risk of serious facial injuries, including facial bone fractures. “Our recommendation is to always ride with a helmet, preferably a full helmet and not just a half helmet and never ride under the influence of alcohol,” stressed Arbel.



Tags transportation electricity bicycle electric scooters Assuta Health
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Jerusalem bombings: Teenager killed, 19 others injured

Israeli security forces and medics gather in Jerusalem following an explosion at a bus stop which wounded at least seven people, two of them seriously, on November 23, 2022.
2

Why have so many Russian aircraft crashed since September?

A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015.
3

Israelis shunned at Qatar World Cup: 'You are not welcome'

Scotland v Israel - Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - October 9, 2021 General view as people display signs and Palestine flags outside the stadium before the match Action
4

Jerusalem bombing funeral: 'Aryeh didn't know anger'

Funeral of Aryeh Shechopek who was killed earlier today in a terror attack when two explosions at two bus stops at the entrances to Jerusalem that also left at least another 13 injured.
5

Why is there now a wave of demand for interior designers?

Interior design
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by