This young man discovered the bones in his body were black. This is why

We know that blood is red, the rarest eye color is green, and our bones are white. Yet, that last fact doesn't apply to everyone.

Archie, who on TikTok goes by @archiebeshort, said in his video that bones, in certain rare circumstances, can turn black. He described how he discovered he had "black bone disease" when he went to the dentist. "The bones in my body are black and it's because I have something called minocyclone black bone disease," he said.

While he was in high school, Archie was given minocycline, a type of tetracycline antibiotic, for years to treat his acne. At first the medicine seemed to have no side effects, but when Archie's wisdom teeth started coming in, he immediately noticed a problem.

His wisdom tooth grew in black.

He thought that they were rotten but it turns out that his jaw is black, and also likely his skull and most of his bones, according to his doctor.

Is this a common symptom of acne medication?

A case report in Clinics in Orthopedic Surgery stated that minocycline black bone disease is a rare occurrence that can cause concern when encountered unexpectedly. Currently, there are no reports of medical problems from this disorder yet doctors should rule out alternative causes of discoloration when the medical history isn't clear.

"It turns out that minocycline can stain your bones. My skeleton is really cool." Archie

It's also written that once it begins, the process of color change is rapid and permanent, but black bone disease when caused by minocycline is fairly benign and isn't accompanied by tissue necrosis or death.

It's not fully understood but biological mechanisms cause this color change. The black color is caused when iron sulfate binds to the drug and oxidizes in bones that are still growing, stated a team that examined five cases of the rare disorder in Clinics in Orthopedic Surgery.

Several older patients have had permanent internal stains on their teeth because they took tetracycline as kids in the 1950s and 1960s. In face, in severe cases, simple teeth whitening procedures were ineffective because the stain was so embedded in the tooth enamel, so patients were given porcelain veneers or crowns to mask the staining.

Many patients' self-confidence soared when their teeth looked better.