The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness

Rachashei Lev dedicates Torah for sick children at Tel Hashomer

The writing of the Torah was completed during the ceremony with the participation of Israel's Chief Rabbi David Lau and the Director of Sheba Yitshak Kreiss.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 31, 2022 18:19

Updated: DECEMBER 31, 2022 18:21
Sheba Hospital Director Yitshak Kreiss writes a letter in the Torah dedicated last week by Rachashei Lev (photo credit: Shmulik Kreizer)
Sheba Hospital Director Yitshak Kreiss writes a letter in the Torah dedicated last week by Rachashei Lev
(photo credit: Shmulik Kreizer)

In an emotional ceremony, a Torah was dedicated on Thursday in the Rechashei Lev Center at the Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer with the participation of dozens of children who are treated at the hospital’s oncology ward.

The writing of the Torah was completed during the ceremony with the participation of Israel's Chief Rabbi David Lau, Director of Sheba Yitshak Kreiss and it was donated by Steve and Marnie Grossman from New Jersey, and David Farkash from Monsey.

EIGHTEEN-YEAR-OLD Stav with her national service volunteers, traveling to the hospital for treatment in the Rachashei Lev Dream ambulance. (credit: DANIEL COHEN)EIGHTEEN-YEAR-OLD Stav with her national service volunteers, traveling to the hospital for treatment in the Rachashei Lev Dream ambulance. (credit: DANIEL COHEN)

Rachashei Lev serves 500 children a year from all parts of Israeli society. Everything the organization’s staff and volunteers do is designed to help children and their families cope with the illness and its treatment, easing their pain and smoothing the way whenever possible.

Their activities range from accompanying children during medical exams and treatments to taking them on trips throughout Israel and abroad. Rachashei Lev’s support team, on call 24/7, is a vast network of 350 volunteers, 28 young women doing National Service, as well as professional staff.

Police chief Kobi Shabtai attended the event and made a dream come true for eight-year-old Ayala who told the officer about her battle with cancer for the second time alongside her mother who also fought cancer. Shabtai hugged her and promised to dance with her again at her Bat Mitzvah. A number of other dignitaries who wrote letters in the scroll were attorney Jack Chen and Japan's honorary counsel in Israel Gil Shefer

Reuven Gesheid, chairman and founder of Rachshi Lev, said: "This is undoubtedly a moment of holiness, prayer and hope that this Torah will bless the children after they finish the battle for their lives. These children will recover with God's help and will be able to return to their homes, to their family, parents, siblings, to school and to the routine of life.”

 



Tags cancer sheba medical center israeli hospitals
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

From ketchup to honey: these are the foods you should not store in the refrigerator

Bottles of Heinz tomato ketchup of U.S. food company Kraft Heinz are offered at a supermarket of Swiss retail group Coop in Zumikon, Switzerland
2

Blasts reported at Russia's Engels air base

A Russian officer stands in front of a TU-160 bomber, or Blackjack, at a military airbase in Engels, some 900 km (559 miles) south of Moscow, August 7, 2008.
3

Russia's Medvedev: ‘Fourth Reich’ to be made up of Germany, Poland

Third Reich emblem.
4

Loser of the year Donald Trump blames the Jews - opinion

Former US President Donald Trump makes a fist while reacting to applause after speaking at the North Carolina GOP convention dinner in Greenville, North Carolina, US June 5, 2021.
5

Elon Musk removes Twitter feature that embarrassed Israel's Gal Gadot

Twitter app logo is seen in this illustration taken, August 22, 2022
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by