Rachashei Lev dedicates Torah for sick children at Tel Hashomer

In an emotional ceremony, a Torah was dedicated on Thursday in the Rechashei Lev Center at the Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer with the participation of dozens of children who are treated at the hospital’s oncology ward.

The writing of the Torah was completed during the ceremony with the participation of Israel's Chief Rabbi David Lau, Director of Sheba Yitshak Kreiss and it was donated by Steve and Marnie Grossman from New Jersey, and David Farkash from Monsey.

EIGHTEEN-YEAR-OLD Stav with her national service volunteers, traveling to the hospital for treatment in the Rachashei Lev Dream ambulance. (credit: DANIEL COHEN)

Rachashei Lev serves 500 children a year from all parts of Israeli society. Everything the organization’s staff and volunteers do is designed to help children and their families cope with the illness and its treatment, easing their pain and smoothing the way whenever possible.

Their activities range from accompanying children during medical exams and treatments to taking them on trips throughout Israel and abroad. Rachashei Lev’s support team, on call 24/7, is a vast network of 350 volunteers, 28 young women doing National Service, as well as professional staff.

Police chief Kobi Shabtai attended the event and made a dream come true for eight-year-old Ayala who told the officer about her battle with cancer for the second time alongside her mother who also fought cancer. Shabtai hugged her and promised to dance with her again at her Bat Mitzvah. A number of other dignitaries who wrote letters in the scroll were attorney Jack Chen and Japan's honorary counsel in Israel Gil Shefer

Reuven Gesheid, chairman and founder of Rachshi Lev, said: "This is undoubtedly a moment of holiness, prayer and hope that this Torah will bless the children after they finish the battle for their lives. These children will recover with God's help and will be able to return to their homes, to their family, parents, siblings, to school and to the routine of life.”