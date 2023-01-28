The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness

In India, a new nasal COVID-19 vaccine has been approved

While iNCOVACC was initially only approved as a booster, it received approval for full use in December 2022.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 28, 2023 06:16
Close-up of unrecognizable woman using nasal spray (photo credit: CREATIVE COMMONS)
Close-up of unrecognizable woman using nasal spray
(photo credit: CREATIVE COMMONS)

An Indian health company as created a new alternative to the typical vaccine jab. Bharat Biotech recently developed a new COVID-19 vaccine, iNCOVACC, that can be administered nasally. This new vaccine stimulates an immune response based on tissues lining the nasal cavity.

By September 2022, China had approved a COVID vaccine that would be inhaled and administered as a spray.

Scientists believe that nasal vaccines have the potential to offer additional immunity in the nasal lining and upper airways. COVID is known to enter the body through these channels.

UK and US-based research teams have also been investigating the prominence of nasal spray vaccines.

India’s Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) approved the use of iNCOVACC as a booster for people who had previously received two doses of Covishied or Covaxin, the two primary Indian vaccines - in emergency situations among adults.

Nasal vaccines approved for all

George Washington University student Jessica Hirsh is given the H1N1 flu nasal spray vaccine at the Student Health Service clinic in Washington, November 19, 2009 (credit: REUTERS/HYUNGWON KANG)George Washington University student Jessica Hirsh is given the H1N1 flu nasal spray vaccine at the Student Health Service clinic in Washington, November 19, 2009 (credit: REUTERS/HYUNGWON KANG)

CDSCO fully approved the vaccine for primary use in December 2022, with the possibility of boosters to accompany it.

The vaccine is expected to cost 800 rupees ($10; £8) per dose in private hospitals and 325 rupees per dose in government hospitals. Locals can use the government’s online platform to arrange their vaccine. Two doses are to be taken 28 days apart.

According to Dr. Krishna Ella, the chairman of Bharat Biotech, the vaccine for iNCOVACC is syringe-free cane can cater to a greater immune response than traditional vaccines.

Until today, India has administered more than two billion COVID shots. More than 70% of India’s population of nearly 1.5 billion has been vaccinated and received at least two doses, India’s health ministry reported.



Tags medicine india india israel relations vaccine Coronavirus Vaccine
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Priest says he went to Hell, wouldn't wish it on his worst enemy

The road to hell (illustrative)
2

Gardening expert recommends seven houseplants that will help you get rid of dust

A willow tree shades the charming garden at Beit Shalom
3

Russia sends drug addicts to war to up mobilization numbers

A Russian serviceman addresses reservists at a gathering point in the course of partial mobilization of troops, aimed to support the country's military campaign in Ukraine, in the town of Volzhsky in the Volgograd region, Russia September 28, 2022.
4

2,300-year-old teenage 'golden boy' mummy undergoes CT scan

'Golden boy’ mummy
5

A sermon written by AI - are robotic rabbis next?

Israeli perspective on artificial intelligence (Illustrative).
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by