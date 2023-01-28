In India, a new nasal COVID-19 vaccine has been approved

An Indian health company as created a new alternative to the typical vaccine jab. Bharat Biotech recently developed a new COVID-19 vaccine, iNCOVACC, that can be administered nasally. This new vaccine stimulates an immune response based on tissues lining the nasal cavity.

By September 2022, China had approved a COVID vaccine that would be inhaled and administered as a spray.

Scientists believe that nasal vaccines have the potential to offer additional immunity in the nasal lining and upper airways. COVID is known to enter the body through these channels.

UK and US-based research teams have also been investigating the prominence of nasal spray vaccines.

India’s Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) approved the use of iNCOVACC as a booster for people who had previously received two doses of Covishied or Covaxin, the two primary Indian vaccines - in emergency situations among adults.

Nasal vaccines approved for all

CDSCO fully approved the vaccine for primary use in December 2022, with the possibility of boosters to accompany it.

The vaccine is expected to cost 800 rupees ($10; £8) per dose in private hospitals and 325 rupees per dose in government hospitals. Locals can use the government’s online platform to arrange their vaccine. Two doses are to be taken 28 days apart.

According to Dr. Krishna Ella, the chairman of Bharat Biotech, the vaccine for iNCOVACC is syringe-free cane can cater to a greater immune response than traditional vaccines.

Until today, India has administered more than two billion COVID shots. More than 70% of India’s population of nearly 1.5 billion has been vaccinated and received at least two doses, India’s health ministry reported.