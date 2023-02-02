Abu Dhabi's Health Department on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding with Maccabi Health Services' Khan Sagol Maccabi Research and Innovation Center pledging to increase cooperation in healthcare research and technological innovation, the organizations announced.

Goals of the memorandum

The move comes as part of the Abu Dhabi Health Department's Healthier Abu Dhabi initiative. The organizations said their goals are to support the integration of technology, science and operational best practices in order to ensure Abu Dhabi's healthcare sector is operating at peak efficiency and sustainability and to stimulate innovation, treatments and healthcare services for patients in the Emirate.

Several representatives were present at the signing ceremony, including Israel's ambassador to the United Arab Emirates Amir Hayek, Chairman of Abu Dhabi's Health Department HE Mansoor Ibrahim Al Mansoori, Undersecretary of Abu Dhabi's Health Department HE Dr. Jamal Mohammed Al Kaabi and Israel's Consul General in Dubai Liron Zalansky.

Amir Hayek (credit: Courtesy)

The memorandum was signed by the Executive Director of the Research and Innovation Center at Abu Dhabi's Health Department, Dr. Asma Al Mannaei, and the head of the Kahn Sagol Maccabi Research and Innovation Center, Dr. Tal Patalon.

“Under the directives of the UAE’s wise leadership, Abu Dhabi continues to host partnerships with leading international bodies in [an] effort to further cement the Emirate’s position as a hub for innovation and life sciences,” said the Undersecretary of Abu Dhabi's Health Department, HE Dr. Jamal Mohammed Al Kaabi. “The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi is proud to join forces with KSM to accelerate the development of health-related technologies and deepen the relations between Abu Dhabi and Israel. In Abu Dhabi, we strongly believe in the power of collaboration across all levels, especially in an industry such as healthcare were partnerships birth breakthrough treatments and innovations that elevate their healthcare journey across the board. We are confident that the newly signed MoU will yield fruitful results within the field of technological innovation - setting the stage for a future driven by healthcare technology, innovation and artificial intelligence.”

“I find this collaboration to be a step forward in accomplishing our goal to build a health innovation ecosystem and to promote the health and wellbeing of all community members around the world,” said the head of the Kahn-Sagol-Maccabi Research and Innovation Center, Dr. Tal Patalon. “This is a historical opportunity to leverage cutting edge knowledge and technological innovation to create a better future.”