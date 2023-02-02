The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

Israeli doctors lead mission to Ethiopia for neonatal, trauma care

It was guided by the commitment of Israel’s largest hospital to improving health equity in developing regions, using expertise and technology to impact global healthcare. 

By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Published: FEBRUARY 2, 2023 14:39
Sheba campus (photo credit: courtesy Sheba Medical Center))
Sheba campus
(photo credit: courtesy Sheba Medical Center))

A four-day humanitarian medical mission was carried out this week by physicians at Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer to provide advanced treatment and training for local specialist medical teams in Bahir Dar, in northern Ethiopia.

The effort focused on neonatal care and increasing the capacity for long-term quality specialized healthcare there. It was guided by the commitment of Israel’s largest hospital to improving health equity in developing regions, using expertise and technology to impact global healthcare. 

“Together with my Sheba colleagues, I was honored to have the opportunity to share our knowledge and skills with our local colleagues in Ethiopia and to work together to treat patients with the latest life-saving treatments,” said Prof. Tzipi Strauss, director of the neonatology department. “Our mission is not only about providing direct care to patients, but also empowering and educating local medical teams so that they can continue to provide top-quality care long after we leave. We believe that by working together, we can make a sustainable impact on the healthcare system in Ethiopia and help improve the lives of countless families in the region.”

“Our mission is not only about providing direct care to patients, but also empowering and educating local medical teams so that they can continue to provide top-quality care long after we leave. We believe that by working together, we can make a sustainable impact on the healthcare system in Ethiopia and help improve the lives of countless families in the region.”

Tzippi Strauss

Offering top-quality care to the local population

The team of specialists joined forces with healthcare providers in Bahir-Dar to offer top-quality care to the local population. The mission included specialized neonatal care for premature and critically ill infants after birth and special care and surgeries for infants with congenital defects.

While the standard of medical care varies widely across Ethiopia, limited access to modern medical facilities and equipment and widespread poverty, malnutrition and poor sanitation have resulted in an average life expectancy of only 66 years, which is lower than the global average of 72. Despite these challenges, the Ethiopian government and international organizations, together with the help of humanitarian missions like Sheba’s, are working to improve the overall standard of healthcare in the country and enhance medical capabilities in the wider region.

Yoel Har-Even (credit: courtesy Sheba Medical Center)) Yoel Har-Even (credit: courtesy Sheba Medical Center))

Yoel Har-Even, director of the International Division and Resource Development at Sheba Global, concluded that “Sheba’s commitment and dedication to extending a hand to those in need across the globe is a fundamental guiding principle for us. Our mission in Ethiopia includes some of the most skilled physicians our hospital has to offer, allowing us to not only treat patients in need but to lay the foundation for future progress in the region. We are proud to make a positive impact on humanity and to offer hope without boundaries.”



Tags ethiopia sheba medical center humanitarian aid Assuta Health
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israeli drone attack on Iranian weapons factory was phenomenal success - sources

An explosion is seen at an Iranian missile and drone test at the 17th Great Prophet drill in Iran.
2

Seven killed, three injured in Jerusalem synagogue massacre

Israel Border Police officers at the scene of the Neve Yaakov terror attack in Jerusalem, January 27, 2023.
3

Who wants an Israeli civil war?

THOUSANDS OF protesters against the new Netanyahu government and its proposed reforms gather outside the President’s Residence in Jerusalem, earlier this month.
4

2,300-year-old teenage 'golden boy' mummy undergoes CT scan

'Golden boy’ mummy
5

Drone attack on Iranian ammunition plant: What do we know so far?

Armoured personnel carriers take part in a military exercise in Isfahan, Iran, in this handout image obtained on September 8, 2022
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by