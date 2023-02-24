The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

This man spent 65 years in an iron lung - couldn't marry, but found love

Paul Alexander lived in an iron lung for 65 years due to polio. He spoke out about his romantic relationships and how this condition impacted them.

By WALLA!
Published: FEBRUARY 24, 2023 02:29
An iron lung (Illustrative). (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
An iron lung (Illustrative).
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

A man who has lived in an iron lung for 65 years has explained how he was forbidden to marry his first love but, against all odds, he still managed to find love.

Paul Alexander contracted polio at the age of six, causing paralysis. He underwent a tracheostomy in the hospital, an operation where a hole is made in his trachea and a tube is then inserted in order to provide it with air to breathe.

Since Alexander was paralyzed from the neck down, his diaphragm was unable to function. To fix this, the doctors encased him in an iron lung – a ventilator that helps him breathe.

Alexander is actually one of the last people alive in the world today still inside an iron lung. The Guinness Book of World Records even recognized him for spending the longest amount of time inside an iron lung.

Now, at the age of 77 – over 65 years later – Alexander has openly spoken about his life in the ventilator and the effect it had on his romantic relationships.

An illustrative image of an iron lung ward in a hospital. (credit: Wikimedia Commons) An illustrative image of an iron lung ward in a hospital. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Finding love while in the iron lung

Alexander studied at Southern Methodist University in Dallas after he graduated high school at the age of 21 in 1967. It was at this time that he met and became engaged to a woman named Claire. However, Claire's mother disapproved of their relationship due to Alexander's condition. One time, when he tried to call his fiance, her mother answered and barred him from marrying her daughter – or even speaking with her ever again.

"Took years to recover from that," Alexander told The Guardian.

Alexander never got married ever since the incident with Claire, but his relationship wit ha woman named Kathy Gaines is the closest thing to it, according to his brother Phil.

Gaines, legally blind due to type 1 diabetes, became Alexander's "arms and legs" after he graduated law school and cared for him for over 30 years. She even visited him every day during his five-month hospital stay in 2019 and continues to follow him everywhere.

"Paul has always been aggressive about things that he wants and needs around other people," his brother told The Guardian. "He's pretty demanding. But Kathy is more demanding than he is. They've had their moments, but they always work it out."

"You can actually do anything, regardless of where you come from, your background, or the challenges you may face. You just have to turn your heart to it and work hard... My story is an example of why your past and even obstacles don’t need to define your future."

Paul Alexander

Alexander told News Rebeat: "You can actually do anything, regardless of where you come from, your background, or the challenges you may face. You just have to turn your heart to it and work hard... My story is an example of why your past and even obstacles don’t need to define your future."



Tags polio relationships disability Assuta Health
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Woman from Poland claims to be missing toddler Madeleine McCann

FILE PHOTO: Kate McCann, whose daughter Madeleine went missing during a family holiday to Portugal in 2007, attends a news conference at the launch of her book in London May 12, 2011
2

Corgi-sized meteor as heavy as 4 baby elephants hit Texas - NASA

Asteroid (illustrative)
3

A baby girl was born with a 6 cm tail – and it kept growing

Illustrative image of a newborn baby
4

The quietest place on earth will drive you insane

Radio frequency anechoic chamber, Antennas Research Group, Democritus University of Thrace, Greece. The interior surfaces are covered with pyramidal Radiation Absorbent Material (RAM) which are made of rubberized foam impregnated with mixtures of carbon and iron.
5

Russia's Northern Fleet deploys with nukes in first since Cold War - report

The frigate "Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Gorshkov" as part of a detachment of ships of the Northern Fleet during the transition from Severomorsk to Kronstadt to participate in the Main Naval Parade.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by