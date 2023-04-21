The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Dr. Daniel Trotzky appointed deputy director of Shamir Medical Center

Trotzky, who has managed the ER at the medical center for the past three years, will be replacing Dr. Yizhak Scharf.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 21, 2023 11:41

Updated: APRIL 21, 2023 11:45
Dr. Daniel Trotzky, new deputy director of Shamir Medical Center (Assaf Harofeh) (photo credit: SHAMIR MEDICAL CENTER)
Dr. Daniel Trotzky, new deputy director of Shamir Medical Center (Assaf Harofeh)
(photo credit: SHAMIR MEDICAL CENTER)

Dr. Daniel Trotzky was named as the deputy director of Shamir Medical Center (Assaf Harofeh) on Friday.

Trotzky has managed the Department of Emergency Medicine (ER) at the medical center for the past three years and will be replacing Dr. Yizhak Scharf who is retiring as deputy director.

Trotzky is married to Tal and a father of three. He is a specialist in Emergency Medicine and Health Care Management, has a Master's Degree in Health Systems Management from Bar-Ilan University and is a graduate and colleague of the Inbar Healthcare Management Program of the Maoz Organization and the Health Ministry.

Trotzky's past experience in the Israeli healthcare system

Trotzky also graduated from the Faculty of Medicine in Debrecen, Hungary and gained experience in Emergency Medicine at the Sheba Medical Center before continuing on to manage the Department of Emergency Medicine at Sourasky Medical Center (Ichilov). From Sourasky he continued on to Shamir. He also serves as secretary of the Israeli Emergency Medical Association.

The entrance to Shamir Medical Center (Assaf Harofeh), in Be'er Ya'akov, southeast of Tel Aviv on December 15, 2020. (credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)The entrance to Shamir Medical Center (Assaf Harofeh), in Be'er Ya'akov, southeast of Tel Aviv on December 15, 2020. (credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)

"Shamir Medical Center has been my home for the last three years, and I have found this medical facility to be very advanced and humane with cutting-edge technological development and long-ranged creative programs," said Trotzky after the appointment, thanking Dr. Osnat Levtzion-Korach, the director of the hospital, for her trust in choosing him. "These qualities have stimulated the medical center’s growth and development into being one of the leading, large medical facilities in Israel. I am happy to be a member in the management of Shamir Medical Center and to continue to lead the center, along with Dr. Levtzion-Korach and other members of the management team, to continue in making the facility one of the leading medical providers in Israel.”



