SASA Setton is a social-educational organization, in partnership with the Ministry of Education, that promotes education for hospitalized children in Israel. Established in 2009 by Philippe (z” l) and Hilda Setton, the organization provides educational solutions for 140,000 hospitalized children annually in 41 general, psychiatric, rehabilitative and nursing hospitals throughout Israel.

Since its inception, SASA Setton has provided educational solutions to nearly 2 million hospitalized children from all parts of Israeli society in every hospital in Israel. The organization views hospital schools as a microcosm of Israeli society. Diversity is celebrated, and its educational programming is designed to create bridges between groups. SASA Setton offers educational programming in Hebrew, English, Arabic, and Ukrainian.

Sonia Gomes de Mesquita, Deputy Chair of SASA Setton, and the donor family’s representative, will be participating in a panel discussion at the Jerusalem Post’s “Celebrate The Faces Of Israel” conference on Thursday, April 27, at the Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem.

Gomes de Mesquita says, “SASA Setton was established by Philippe Z” L and Hilda Setton, founders and honorary presidents of the organization. Their personal story inspired them to dedicate their lives to improving the welfare of hospitalized children in Israel by ensuring they receive an education and do not fall behind during their hospitalization. Israel has taken this one step forward by enacting the Mandatory Education for Hospitalized Children Law, which mandates fully staffed schools in every hospital to address the needs of every hospitalized child in Israel. We are proud to lead this vital organization in partnership with Israel’s Ministry of Education and continue our shared mission of improving the lives of these vulnerable children.”

Etty Avny, Director General of SASA Setton, adds, “SASA Setton provides a protective environment for hospitalized children for three types of schools adapted to different types of hospitalization – the Afternoon Schools, which offer educational enrichment programs in the afternoons; the Schools of Light, that offer programs for children in rehabilitative and complex nursing hospitals; and the Schools of Life, which offers year-round educational programs for children hospitalized for extended periods in psychiatric wards. The organization operates forty-one schools, utilizing National Service Volunteers, and offers educational classes, an interactive website, educational centers, seminars, and individual accompaniment, matched to the child’s hospitalization while extending the school day, in order to avoid gaps in their education during the hospitalization period, until the student returns to school in the community.”

More information about SASA Setton is available at https://sasasetton.org.il/