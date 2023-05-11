The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness

US FDA eases restrictions on blood donation

Individuals, other than those who report having a new sexual partner or multiple partners and had anal sex in the past three months, will be eligible to donate blood.

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 11, 2023 17:58

Updated: MAY 11, 2023 17:59
Magen David Adom personnel (Israel's national emergency medical, disaster, ambulance and blood bank service) at a blood donation drive in Moshav Yashresh, central Israel (photo credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)
Magen David Adom personnel (Israel's national emergency medical, disaster, ambulance and blood bank service) at a blood donation drive in Moshav Yashresh, central Israel
(photo credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)

The US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday set guidelines for blood donation organizations, recommending they screen donors based on one set of criteria, ending a restrictive policy that applied only to men who have sex with men and their female partners.

The Biden administration had been seeking to end the previous set of time-based deferrals and screening questions for people who identified as men who have sex with men and their partners. Risk assessments now applies to all potential donors.

Individuals, other than those who report having a new sexual partner or multiple partners and had anal sex in the past three months, will be eligible to donate blood, provided all other eligibility criteria are met.

''Blood Brothers'' blood donation campaign by IDF and MDA, Oct. 2019 (credit: MAGEN DAVID ADOM)''Blood Brothers'' blood donation campaign by IDF and MDA, Oct. 2019 (credit: MAGEN DAVID ADOM)

1980s guidelines banned men who have sex with men from donating blood

The new rules come several years after the US health regulator reversed a 1980s guideline which banned men who have sex with men from donating blood, but with the caveat they had to abstain from sex for at least a year before donating.

The FDA had first proposed easing the sexual abstinence criteria for blood donation in January. The removal of time-based deferrals also applied to women who have sex with the men who have sex with other men.

The regulator also recommends new time limits for people taking pre-exposure prophylaxis or post-exposure prophylaxis treatments used for HIV prevention to reflect data showing these medications may delay the detection of HIV and result in false negatives.

The FDA said the rules aim to reduce the risk of transfusion-transmitted HIV and are similar to those in the UK and Canada.



Tags health blood FDA - Food and Drug Administration Biden administration
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ancient underwater temple found off coast of Naples - report

Illustrative image of an underwater temple.
2

Drinking green tea can have dangerous consequences - Israeli study

Green tea: Can a soothing natural drink have dangerous consequences? (Illustrative)
3

The first signs of Alzheimer's appear in the eyes. Here's what they are

An illustrative image of an eye
4

New study may explain bright light, familiar faces in near death experiences

Illustrative image of a bright light at the end of a tunnel.
5

Harvard researcher says he reversed his aging with these 4 steps

Can we turn back time on our aging? (Illustrative)
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by