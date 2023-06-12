The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Free skin cancer tests to be offered on Israel's beaches

The tests will be done at five major beaches across the country and will be performed by expert dermatologists and offered to the general public.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 12, 2023 17:20

Updated: JUNE 12, 2023 17:24
Dermo-cosmetics brand La Roche-Posay will be offering free skin cancer screening in Tel Aviv (photo credit: ASAF LEVI)
Dermo-cosmetics brand La Roche-Posay will be offering free skin cancer screening in Tel Aviv
(photo credit: ASAF LEVI)

For Skin Cancer Awareness Month, dermo-cosmetics brand La Roche-Posay, in collaboration with the Israeli Skin Cancer Association, will conduct free screening tests for the early detection of skin cancer.

The tests will be done at five major beaches across the country and will be performed by expert dermatologists and will be offered to the general public.

The testing stations will be at the Tel Aviv beach promenade near Gordon’s Pool (June 14-15); Eilat beach promenade near the Dan Hotel (June 19-21); Gofra Beach at the Kinneret (June 22-23); Arches Beach in Ashdod (June 29-30); and Zamir Beach Promenade in Haifa (July 6-7). Hours on weekdays are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., registration until 5 p.m.; on Fridays 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., registration until 12.

According to Dr. Anna Eshkol, scientific adviser for La Roche-Posay: “Skin cancer is the most common cancer in humans. In Israel, about 1,000 new skin cancer patients are discovered every month. Malignant melanoma is considered the deadliest type among them and is responsible for the majority of skin cancer-related deaths.

“This data can be changed, both from the prevention of morbidity and from the improvement of treatment to the point of curing the disease. That is why it is recommended and desirable to be examined once a year – melanoma can definitely be detected early and the treatment is relatively easy and simple, but a delay in detection or a late detection will lead to complex treatments, surgeries and significant and even fatal damage to the quality of life.”

Dermo-cosmetics brand La Roche-Posay will be offering free skin cancer screening in Tel Aviv (credit: ASAF LEVI)Dermo-cosmetics brand La Roche-Posay will be offering free skin cancer screening in Tel Aviv (credit: ASAF LEVI)

'Raising awareness' part of Skin Cancer Association's vision, CEO says

Inbal Cohen Tuval, CEO of the Israeli Skin Cancer Association, said: “Raising awareness of proper sun exposure is part of the association’s vision, 90% percent of skin cancer patients became ill due to uncontrolled exposure to the sun. We chose to meet the public at the beaches again this year to emphasize the importance of annual skin tests and to increase awareness of protection and proper behavior in the sun.

“It is necessary to take care of our bodies at every stage when we are exposed to the sun, and the awareness must be from a young age in order to prevent the disease at older ages. Unlike many other diseases, most of the control in skin cancer is in our hands – exposure to the sun in an uncontrolled manner increases the chances of getting skin cancer.”



Tags Israel health cancer Melanoma
