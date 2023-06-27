The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness

Global health bodies launch new vaccine scheme

If successful, the scheme – known as the global virtual pooled inventory (GVPI) – could be a pilot for other deadly diseases and wider pandemic preparedness.

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 27, 2023 21:05
A resident receives a vaccine as the vaccinations against Ebola continue in Alakro, the slum where the first case of Ebola was confirmed, in Abidjan, Ivory Coast August 17, 2021 (photo credit: REUTERS/LUC GNAGO)
A resident receives a vaccine as the vaccinations against Ebola continue in Alakro, the slum where the first case of Ebola was confirmed, in Abidjan, Ivory Coast August 17, 2021
(photo credit: REUTERS/LUC GNAGO)

Three global health bodies are teaming up to investigate stockpiling experimental vaccines for rare infectious diseases so the shots can be tested more quickly when outbreaks happen, a top official from vaccine alliance Gavi told Reuters.

The initiative will be led by Gavi, the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), and is likely to be announced later on Tuesday after Gavi’s board approved it at a meeting earlier in the day.

It will focus initially on Marburg and the Sudan strain of Ebola, after outbreaks of the two deadly viral hemorrhagic fevers in Africa last year. There are no existing vaccines or proven treatments available for either of the infections.

If successful, the scheme – known as the global virtual pooled inventory (GVPI) – could be a pilot for other deadly diseases and wider pandemic preparedness, officials said, which are an increasing threat due to factors like climate change.

In Uganda last year, 55 people died in the Ebola outbreak and there were 142 confirmed cases, according to WHO. Equatorial Guinea and Tanzania saw 25 confirmed Marburg cases and 18 deaths in total. There were a further 23 probable cases, all of whom died, in Equatorial Guinea, which had never experienced Marburg before.

A patient suffering from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) wears a full-face Easybreath snorkelling mask given by sport chain Decathlon and turned into a ventilator for coronavirus treatment (credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER)A patient suffering from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) wears a full-face Easybreath snorkelling mask given by sport chain Decathlon and turned into a ventilator for coronavirus treatment (credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER)

While the governments moved fast with global partners to try to set up human trials of new vaccines, the outbreaks were halted with other public health measures, like testing and isolating patients, before trials could properly begin.

While that speed clearly saved lives, it also meant that the world was not really any closer to having effective vaccines available to help tackle future outbreaks, said Aurelia Nguyen, chief program strategy officer at Gavi.

'We learned our lesson with Ebola, Marburg'

“We’ve had the lesson with Ebola Sudan and with Marburg,” she told Reuters. “Think about a mechanism where we have the ability to secure some doses of an investigational vaccine ... in a way that actually gets us ahead of the outbreak.”

The details of the plan are still being worked out, but Nguyen said it could work with Gavi and partners agreeing on deals ahead of time, where manufacturers commit to providing a certain number of vaccine doses very quickly when outbreaks begin. A similar model worked for another Ebola strain, Zaire.

Vaccines for Ebola Sudan are under development by companies and researchers including Oxford University and the Serum Institute of India as well as the International Aids Vaccine Institute (IAVI) and Merck MRK.N, and the Sabin Institute. The latter is also working on a Marburg vaccine, among other companies and institutions.

Vaccines would need to have been tested for safety and whether they induced an immune response in humans - usually phase II trials - before being included in the stockpile, said Nguyen.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Nazi-smuggling submarine found in Argentina causes international stir

USS Gato off Mare Island Navy Yard, November 29, 1944
2

Family of Titan victim outraged by submarine-themed ball at his college

The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph.
3

Saudi farm brings Arizona water controversy to boiling point

TOURISTS ARE seen on a beach in the Aqaba Gulf in front of the island of Tiran. Could its transfer from Saudi Arabia to Egypt help trigger a deal between Saudi and Israel?
4

What did the final moments of the Titan sub crew look like?

The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph
5

Ukrainian forces advance after Wagner boss Prigozhin stops revolt

Fighters of Wagner private mercenary group stand on a tank outside a local circus near the headquarters of the Southern Military District in the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia, June 24, 2023
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by