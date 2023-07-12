Researchers at Tel Aviv University (TAU) have found that the widely used Body Mass Index (BMI) measurement – a person’s weight in kilograms divided by the square of height in meters – is less sensitive for determining obesity than what doctors previously thought.

The researchers urge that community health and hospital outpatient clinics be equipped with devices for measuring body-fat percentage, and call for ultimately turning this index into the gold standard of obesity measurements (in Israel and worldwide).Researchers from the School of Public Health at TAU’s Faculty of Medicine examined the anthropometric data of about 3,000 Israeli women and men and concluded that body-fat percentage is a much more reliable indicator of an individual’s overall health and cardiometabolic risk than the BMI index.The study – the largest of its kind ever conducted in Israel – was led by Prof. Yftach Gepner and doctoral student Yair Lahav, in collaboration with Aviv Kfir. It was based on data from Tel Aviv’s Yair Lahav Nutrition Center and published in Frontiers in Nutrition under the title “The paradox of obesity with normal weight; a cross-sectional study.”

Prof. Yftach Gepner (credit: TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY)

How is obesity defined?

“Israel is a leader in childhood obesity and more than 60% of the country’s adults are defined as overweight,” said Gepner. “The prevailing index in this respect is BMI, which is considered a standard indicator of a person’s general health. But despite the obvious intuitive connection between excess weight and obesity, the actual measure for obesity is the body’s fat content, with the maximum normal values set at 25% for males and 35% for females.”

Higher fat content in a person is defined as obesity, and can cause a range of potentially life-threatening cardiometabolic diseases including heart disease, type-2 diabetes, fatty liver, kidney dysfunction, and more. The disparity between the two indexes has generated a phenomenon called “the paradox of obesity with normal weight” – higher than normal body fat percentage in normal-weight individuals. In this study, the team examined the prevalence of this phenomenon in Israel’s adult population.