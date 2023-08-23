The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness

Can the music of Queen help diabetics produce insulin? Science says yes - study

Scientists have found a method to stimulate the body's cells to release insulin within minutes using music, and it works especially well with "We Will Rock You" by Queen.

By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Published: AUGUST 23, 2023 14:04

Updated: AUGUST 23, 2023 14:07
An artistic illustration of rock music. (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
An artistic illustration of rock music.
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)

It sounds like just another piece of fake news from social media, but in fact it has just been published by Swiss researchers in the prestigious British medical journal The Lancet

To produce and administer insulin implanted in the body of diabetics instead of via insulin injections, Prof. Martin Fussenegger from the biosystems science and engineering department at ETH Zurich in Basel and colleagues are working to enclose insulin-producing designer cells in capsules that can be implanted in the body. To be able to control from the outside when and how much insulin the cells release into the blood, researchers have studied and applied different triggers in recent years –light, temperature, and electric fields.

They have now developed another novel stimulation method using music to trigger the cells to release insulin within minutes. Fussenegger says this works especially well with “We Will Rock You,” a global hit by British rock band, Queen.

We are the champions: How Queen can help the body produce insulin

The clinical application, however, is still a long way off. The researchers have just provided a proof of concept, showing that genetic networks can be controlled by mechanical stimuli such as sound waves. Whether this principle will ever be put to practical use depends on whether a pharmaceutical company is interested in doing so. It could, after all, be applied broadly – the system works not only with insulin, but with any protein that lends itself to therapeutic use.

In diabetes, the body produces too little or no insulin. Diabetics thus depend on an external supply of this hormone via regular injections or an insulin pump attached to the body. Researchers led by want to make the lives of these people easier and are looking for solutions.

The statue of Queen singer Freddie Mercury is pictured near the lake Leman in Montreux, Switzerland, June 30, 2016 (credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE)The statue of Queen singer Freddie Mercury is pictured near the lake Leman in Montreux, Switzerland, June 30, 2016 (credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE)

To make the insulin-producing cells receptive to sound waves, the researchers used a protein from the bacterium E. coli. Such proteins respond to mechanical stimuli and are common in animals and bacteria. Located in the membrane of the bacterium, it regulates the influx of calcium ions into the cell interior. The researchers have incorporated the blueprint of this bacterial ion channel into human insulin-producing cells, making it possible for these cells to create the ion channel themselves and embed it in their membrane.

The team published findings under the title “Tuning of cellular insulin release by music for real-time diabetes control” in the ”Correspondence” section of the journal. They wrote that the channel in these cells opens in response to sound, allowing positively charged calcium ions to flow into the cell. This leads to a charge reversal in the cell membrane, which in turn causes the tiny insulin-filled vesicles inside the cell to fuse with the cell membrane and release the insulin to the outside.

In cell cultures, the researchers first determined which frequencies and volume levels activated the ion channels most strongly. They found that volume levels of around 60 decibels (dB) and bass frequencies of 50 hertz were the most effective in triggering the ion channels. To trigger maximum insulin release, the sound or the music had to continue for a minimum of three seconds and pause for a maximum of five seconds. If the intervals were too far apart, substantially less insulin was released.

Finally, the researchers looked into which music genres caused the strongest insulin response at a volume of 85 dB. Rock music with booming bass like the song “We Will Rock You” came out on top, followed by the soundtrack to the action movie The Avengers. The insulin response to classical music and guitar music was rather weak by comparison.

“We Will Rock You” triggered about 70% of the insulin response within five minutes and all of it within 15 minutes. This is comparable to the natural glucose-induced insulin response of healthy individuals, Fussenegger said. 

To test the system as a whole, they implanted the insulin-producing cells into mice and placed the animals so that their bellies were directly on the loudspeaker. This was the only way the researchers could observe an insulin response. If, however, the animals were able to move freely in a “mouse disco,” the music failed to trigger insulin release.

“Our designer cells release insulin only when the sound source with the right sound is played directly on the skin above the implant,” Fussenegger noted. The release of the hormone was not triggered by ambient noise such as conversations, ambulance sirens, lawnmowers or fire brigade sirens. He thinks that there is little risk that the implanted cells in humans would release insulin constantly and at the slightest noise.

Insulin depots require four hours to fully replenish after they have been depleted, so even if the cells were exposed to sound at hourly intervals, they would not be able to release a full load of insulin each time and cause life-threatening hypoglycemia (low sugar). “It could, however, cover the typical needs of a diabetes patient who eats three meals a day,” Fussenegger added. Insulin remains in the vesicles for a long time, even if a person doesn’t eat for more than four hours. “There’s no depletion or unintentional discharge taking place.”



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

US Navy destroyer to be fitted with hypersonic missiles

The USS Zumwalt.
2

Israeli archeologists find 'most ancient gate' discovered in Holy Land

The ancient gate at Tel Erani.
3

Has the Mars rover discovered extraterrestrial life? - study

NASA’s Curiosity Mars rover used its black-and-white navigation cameras to capture panoramas of “Marker Band Valley” at two times of day on April 8. Color was added to a combination of both panoramas for an artistic interpretation of the scene.
4

Ukraine warns Israel: Maltreatment of refugees will cost you Uman

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy holds a press conference during a NATO leaders summit in Vilnius, Lithuania July 12, 2023.
5

Second Temple era synagogue discovered in Russia

The archaeological site of the Phanagoria synagogue.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Maariv Online
Maariv Jewish Holidays
Maariv Shabat Times
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by