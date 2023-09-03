The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness

Could your job increase your risk of early death? Study says maybe

A new study has found that workers in unstable employment situations may be at risk of early death.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 3, 2023 07:46

Updated: SEPTEMBER 3, 2023 07:49
A stressed worker holds up a sign saying 'help' while surrounded by colleagues in an office. (photo credit: PEXELS)
A stressed worker holds up a sign saying 'help' while surrounded by colleagues in an office.
(photo credit: PEXELS)

A new study published in Science Daily has found that precarious employment conditions can increase risk of early death.

The study, which was financed by the Swedish Research Council for Health, Working Life and Welfare (Forte), examined the ways in which precarious employment affects the risk of death.

Precarious employment refers to jobs with short contracts such as temping, and jobs with low wages and a lack of influence and rights. These types of jobs do not offer predictability and security.

"This is the first study to show that changing from precarious employment to secure employment can reduce the risk of death," said one the paper’s co-authors Theo Bodin, assistant professor at the Institute of Environmental Medicine, Karolinska Institute. 

"It's the same as saying that the risk of early death is higher if one keeps working in jobs without a secure employment contract."

Stressed workers in an office. (credit: PEXELS) Stressed workers in an office. (credit: PEXELS)

The researchers used registry data from over 250,000 workers in Sweden between the ages of 20 and 55 gathered over a period from 2005 to 2017. It included both people who shifted from insecure working conditions to secure working conditions, and those who remained in insecure working conditions.

The study revealed that people who switched from precarious to secure employment had a 20% lower risk of death, regardless of what happened afterward, compared to those who remained in precarious employment. If they remained in secure employment for 12 years, the risk of death decreased by 30%.

"Using this large population database allowed us to take account of many factors that could influence mortality, such as age, other diseases that workers can suffer from or life changes like divorce," explains Nuria Matilla-Santander, assistant professor and co-author of the study. 

"Because of the methods we used, we can be relatively certain that the difference in mortality is due to the precariousness of employment rather than individual factors."

"The results are important since they show that the elevated mortality rate observed in workers can be avoided. If we reduce precariousness in the labor market, we can avoid premature deaths in Sweden."

Other studies with similar findings 

A Finnish study from 2003 found that workers transitioning from temporary to permanent employment were at lower risk of death and a French study from 2013 found that temporarily-employed workers were at a higher risk of mortality than their peers who were permanent workers.

Another study in the United States from 2019 also found links between income instability and higher mortality rates.

While the Swedish study did not reveal the exactly how precarious employment leads to premature death, it is likely a combination of causes. Precariously employed workers are more likely to suffer from economic insecurity and lack of material needs along with hazardous working conditions and chronic stress, which could all lead to early death. 

According to Dr. Matilla-Santander, the next stage of the research is to examine the specific causes of mortality.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Life on Mars was discovered 50 years ago and then eradicated - astrobiologist
2

Has humanity violated God's boundaries in pursuit of science? - opinion

Efficient encapsulation of molecules – a major technological challenge – makes possible a high loading capacity of molecules.
3

Where is the house sparrow? The bird vanished from our streets due to invasive species

The native house sparrow.
4

Who is the mysterious ‘Jake Segal,’ who tricked women into sex?

"Jake Segal" was not who the women he seduced online thought he was.
5

Rare 'blue supermoon' to rise this week, won't return until 2037

The blue moon as seen in the sky, August 30, 2030
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
חדשות מעריב
לוח חגים ומועדים 2023
זמני כניסת שבת
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by