Getting ready for a new job: 5 tips to smooth the transition

Reaching the next level of success requires more than just hard work - proper preparation for the new job is key

By SHARON HAR-ZAHAV/MAARIV
Published: JULY 25, 2023 16:24
A businessperson working at his computer (Illustrative) (photo credit: PIXNIO)
A businessperson working at his computer (Illustrative)
(photo credit: PIXNIO)

Congratulations, you got the job!

Along with the joy and excitement of the change, you may also be feeling the fear of the challenges ahead, the longing to succeed and excel in the new role, and the desire to maximize your potential.

For most people, entering a new role means leaving their comfort zone. Any change, even for the better, can be challenging. The better and more thorough your preliminary preparation, the smoother and better your entry into the new position will be.

Dan Naveh is a lecturer in digital enterprise learning management, organizational practice, managerial skills, and senior management skills in the economy. He has served as Israel's health minister and led the health system’s exit from a severe economic crisis. He also served as chairman of the Board of Directors at Clal Insurance Business Holdings, where its subsidiary Clal Insurance and Finance manages approximately NIS 200 billion of financial assets. Today, he serves as president and CEO of Israel Bonds.

How can you prepare for a new job?

In a lecture, Naveh spoke about proper preparation for a new role. He suggested five things you could do to make the transition smoother and better:

(credit: UNSPLASH) (credit: UNSPLASH)
  1. Set goals. First, set achievable goals for yourself in the position. Though the company you work for or your managers might set goals for you, you should also plan out the steps needed to achieve these goals - what is required of you and how you can accomplish it.
  2. Seek advice – who can help you? You can always learn from the experience of others in similar positions.
  3. Learn your responsibilities – prepare for the job. Read the material and talk to people.
  4. Learn about the company. If it is a public company, go through its financial statements, read its reports, and find out who the owners are and what their reputation is. Use reliable Internet sources and talk with people you trust who know the company.
  5. Understand the work environment – who will you be directly subordinate to? What is their background? What can be known about their character? If there is a team beneath you, who are the people? Take the time to get to know them personally.

There are many factors that lead to success at work, and it’s not just about hard work and talent. Scientific research has proven that talent and hard work lead to better performance, but success is a larger concept and depends on more. There is no doubt that proper preparation and entry into a new role (known as onboarding) can be a stepping stone to success.

The author is developing a digital learning platform project in employment and business for learning management practice, organizational practice, and skills in the world of work for the development of employees and managers, which is delivered by senior managers in the Israeli economy from the El Al-Hamel Group.



