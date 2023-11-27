Why we are building a virtual therapy portal - opinion

As someone living in Israel, I’ve felt firsthand the dissonance that follows in the wake of trauma. Here, the aftermath of conflict isn’t just about physical rebuilding but also about grappling with the invisible scars it leaves.

The day after a crisis, we find ourselves torn between our responsibilities and our fears. There’s this expectation to resume normal life – to go to work, and send our kids to school. But how can we, when every fiber of our being is still reeling from the trauma?

This conflict gives rise to a new kind of trauma – the struggle of needing support while not feeling ready to seek it. Physically, many of us are either at the front lines, deeply entrenched in the war effort, or managing the immense responsibilities at home, tasks typically shared by more than one adult in a family.

Emotionally, the situation is compounded by the rawness of open wounds, with loved ones missing, kidnapped, wounded, killed, or serving in danger zones. We’re caught in a paradox: to heal, we need support, but to get support, we need to find time and break free from our trauma. So, the question that haunts me is: How can we truly heal if we never escape this cycle?

This is where organizations like Kav L'Noar are making significant strides. We recognize the complexity of this challenge and understand that there may not be one straightforward response at this time. Our team knows that it's not just about providing therapy; it's about making it accessible and less burdensome.

In this time, we've had to rethink how we provide mental health support

We’ve had to rethink how we provide mental health support. As the CEO of this organization, I’ve seen firsthand the barriers that traditional therapy can present. That’s why we are building a virtual therapy portal. In doing so, we aim to bring the expertise of our therapists into a more accessible format, while also working to make telehealth services more affordable.

Our advocacy for virtual therapy in state-funded programs comes from a place of understanding, offering support in a way that fits into the lives of those who need it now, while we’re still trying to figure out how to navigate this challenging reality, without adding extra strain.

It means therapy can be less of a logistical and financial burden, fitting into our lives more naturally. Imagine being able to consult with your therapist during a lunch break at work. This is the kind of flexibility and accessibility that can make a real difference.

So, to those who find themselves in the shadows of trauma, unsure about traditional therapy or about whether you can physically or emotionally make yourself available to accept therapeutic support in these times, know that there are options emerging that understand your needs. Organizations like Kav L’Noar are working to ensure that getting help doesn’t mean disrupting your life but rather enhances your ability to live it.

In confronting the reality of trauma, we must acknowledge the power of collective action and support. In Israel, our shared experiences of conflict and adversity bind us together, reinforcing the notion that none of us are alone in this struggle. At Kav L’Noar, we understand that the path to mental well-being is a communal effort, not just an individual journey.

By pooling our resources, knowledge, and empathy, we can create a robust support system that not only heals individuals but also strengthens our community as a whole. Together, with the right tools and unwavering support, we can overcome the battles brought on by trauma and the war on terror.

The writer is the chief executive officer of Kav L’Noar, a nonprofit dedicated to providing for the mental health and well-being of every Israeli.