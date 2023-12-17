Here is how to relieve a cough: TikTok Pharmacist shares tips

One of the most frustrating symptoms this time of year is a dry and disruptive cough. As the weather gets colder, our bodies become more susceptible to various illnesses, leaving us feeling under the weather.

Coughing becomes a major annoyance, making it difficult to sleep or go about our daily activities. Respiratory tract infections, whether in the upper or lower regions, can trigger a persistent cough.

Sometimes, the cause of the cough is an inflammatory process, while other times it may be due to post-nasal drip or laryngitis that irritates the throat and prompts the need to cough. Gastric reflux can also aggravate symptoms and increase coughing by pushing gastric fluids into the esophagus.

However, a pharmacist with over 600,000 TikTok followers has shared a "life-saving" remedy to relieve a cough. And the best part? It doesn't involve any medication.

The cough cure

If you wake up in the middle of the night with that cough, the pharmacist said, simply press your index finger on this hollow point and hold it for a few minutes. Dr. Angela, known as @angelapharmd on TikTok, points to a specific spot in the throat and said you'll experience immediate relief.

One user commented that he tried it and it worked like a charm.