Israeli firm uses AI to help fully paralyzed woman speak again

Debbie Admoni, diagnosed with ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis) at the age of 19, has defied the limitations of her illness by getting married, publishing a cookbook, and establishing a support association for teenagers. However, as her paralysis progressed, communication became increasingly challenging.

Utilizing eye muscle movement, Debbie managed to type her thoughts slowly with the aid of a computer, as her eyelids remained unaffected.

Drawing on the advanced AI technology developed by D-ID, a scan of Debbie's image was used to match and recreate her facial and lip movements, resulting in a virtual avatar capable of speaking. In the next stage, a voice similar to Debbie's original voice was selected, bringing her virtual image to life.

Using AI to fight ALS

With her new virtual spokesperson, Debbie has become an influential advocate in the fight against ALS, sharing firsthand accounts of her daily struggles with the disease. Through this innovative approach, viewers are able to deeply empathize with her experiences and forge a strong connection.

In Debbie's first video as a virtual speaker, she says that though she is unable to breathe on her own, move her limbs, speak, or eat, she is incredibly grateful for the opportunity to spread hope. This powerful video will serve as a vital tool for the Israeli ALS association in their upcoming fundraising campaign. Artificial Intelligence illustrative. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Shiran Mlamdovsky-Somech, the social entrepreneur and founder of D-ID, reflects on the significance of Debbie's story, saying, "Debbie's beauty and resilience resonated with me, as we are both the same age." Mlamdovsky-Somech's company developed the groundbreaking artificial intelligence tool that has brought Debbie's virtual presence to life.

During my meeting with Debbie, I was amazed by her indomitable spirit and vitality, despite her illness and the limitations it imposes. Her ability to inspire others is truly remarkable.

Efrat Carmi, CEO of IsrA.L.S., praises the achievements of D-ID, stating, "The development of D-ID's technology is not only exciting but also crucial in allowing patients and their families to reclaim the joys of life that were obstructed by their debilitating diseases."

Through this collaboration, D-ID and IsrA.L.S. have revolutionized the way patients with ALS and similar conditions can communicate and engage with the world, granting them newfound vitality and inspiration.