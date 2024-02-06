Gaza war means longer hours, more accidents for bus drivers

There has been a significant shortage of bus and truck drivers for several years, but since October 7, it has become even worse. Those that are doing this stressful job are working harder, involved in more road accidents, and suffering more from orthopedic pains.

According to a survey conducted by the Israel Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (IIOSH), the working hours of professional bus and truck drivers increased during the war period. In the summer of 2023, 34% worked more than 50 hours per week and by December 2023, 38% exceeded that amount. In addition, 22% of drivers have been involved in accidents since October 7, compared to just eight percent of the general Israeli. workforce.

The Knesset Economic Committee approved an extension of working hours for bus and truck drivers to up to 14 hours a day during the war, putting additional strain on them. Drivers suffer more than the average worker from back, shoulder, and neck pain.

The shortage of bus and truck drivers emerged at the beginning of the war. In response, Yoav Ben-Tzur, ministrer of Labor, Social Affairs and Social Services, signed a general permit amendment on October 14, raising the allowable working hours from 12 to 15 hours daily.

Following further examination, it was determined that 14 hours of driving per day could meet the current needs arising from the war, leading to the adjustment of the permit accordingly. The permitted working hours are now up to 14 hours a day and not more than 84 hours per week, including overtime. This permit is valid until the end of February or the end of the war.

Bus drivers are exposed to various occupational hazards

Drivers working extended hours are exposed to various occupational hazards, including air pollution from fuel combustion, exposure to particulate matter, volatile organic chemicals, heavy metals, mental stress, fatigue, and musculoskeletal injuries related to improper ergonomics.

According to a OSH survey from 2022, 16.4% of the driver population reported diabetes, and 32% reported musculoskeletal injuries

with back, shoulder, and neck pain higher than the average workforce. Additionally, 42% of drivers reported that they smoked; 26% reported that they were overweight, and 25% reported having high blood pressure. A follow-up survey conducted two months after the outbreak of the war showed that drivers were involved in work-related accidents twice as much as other workers, representing a 50% increase from the summer.

To safeguard bus drivers’ health during the war, IIOSH recommends:

Advance safety and ergonomics training and physical activity tailored to maintain drivers' health during work hours and prevent musculoskeletal issues from prolonged sitting.

Encourage drivers to maintain a healthy lifestyle through scheduled breaks for meals, hydration, physical activity, and quality sleep while avoiding smoking.

Ensure that drivers have regular medical check-ups.

Be aware that workers under high pressure are at increased risk of accidents. Avoid additional pressure, such as shouting, disregard for traffic, and difficulties caused by traffic congestion, other drivers, and passengers.

Employers are obligated to ensure proper ventilation in driver cabins, prevent the accumulation of air pollutants, and minimize ergonomic damage caused by vehicle vibrations and prolonged driving.

Dr. Yossi Rahamim, a legal expert on labor Laws at Ono Academic College, added: “The standard permit from the labor minister allows employing a worker for up to 12 hours a day, including eight regular working hours and up to four more hours. The mobilization of female and male drivers to the military reserve significantly has affected the shortage of workers in public transportation, which is a vital workplace. Many bus and truck drivers joined the national effort during the war, covering for their colleagues in the reserves. It should be emphasized that, for the additional working hours, drivers are entitled to overtime pay, as well as a continuous break of at least 30 minutes per working day and a break of at least 15 minutes between hours 12 and 14.”

IIOSH director-general Dr. Miki Winkler, concluded: “The war in Gaza war places drivers at the forefront because of the greater need wor work transporting IDF soldiers while maintaining the continuity of operations in the economy. It is essential to preserve the health of these drivers who work around the clock. Their extended working hours and lifestyle may lead to weight gain, smoking, lack of physical activity, and work-related stress, increasing the risk of various metabolic diseases and susceptibility to air pollution and its effects. I urge employers to consult with IIOSH experts to establish healthy work habits and lifestyles for drivers to help maintain their health and work continuity during the war.”