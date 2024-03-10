Prolonged bathroom breaks can lead to unexpected health complications

Today's easy access to smartphones, tablets, and other handheld devices leads people to spend an excessive amount of time sitting on the toilet. This habit sounds harmless, but can cause various health problems over time. Alexia Buchris, a proctologist and gastroenterologist in the Meuhedet Health Maintenance Organization, shared practical, easy-to-follow tips to reduce these risks.

The risks

Hemorrhoids: One of the most common health problems associated with prolonged sitting is hemorrhoids. When a person sits for a long time, especially on a hard surface, it puts pressure on the veins that can lead to the development of swollen and inflamed blood vessels, called hemorrhoids. This is a phenomenon that causes discomfort, pain and even bleeding during bowel movements.

women using phone in toilet room in the morning (credit: INGIMAGE)

The solutions

Maintain good posture: When using the toilet, maintain good posture to reduce the load on the pelvic floor and lower back. Sit with your feet flat on the floor and your knees slightly higher than your hips. Avoid slouching or leaning too far forward.

Use a stool: It is recommended to consider using a footstool to raise your legs while sitting on the toilet. This can help mimic a crouching position, which is a more natural position for bowel movements and may reduce the risk of straining.

Simple lifestyle changes and following these simple tips can help prevent potentially serious health problems. Moderation is key, even when it comes to bathroom breaks.