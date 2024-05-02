Islamic scholars assess healthcare providers’ capabilities regarding halal pharmaceuticals - study

Halal is the Arabic term for “permissible” and refers to Islamic dietary laws discussed in the Quran. It is similar, but not the same, as kashrut, the Hebrew word for “ritual suitability,” which deals mostly with the Jewish dietary laws and how to slaughter animals and how to prepare, store, and eat food that is not treif (nonkosher). Laws on halal came long after the Torah detailed the rules of kashrut. Observant Muslims are often seen dining in certified-kosher restaurants in various parts of the world because they know they can avoid haram (forbidden) foods, and usually order kosher meals on airline flights. There is also a burgeoning halal consumer market for Muslims in the US, Britain, and elsewhere. Consumption of pork products is forbidden to Muslims as it is to Jews. In addition, food produced, manufactured, processed, and stored using machinery, equipment, and/or utensils that have not been cleaned according to Islamic law are also considered to be haram. Muslims must take care that all foods, especially processed foods, as well as non-food items such as pharmaceuticals, are halal.

Muslims are permitted to eat not only cud-chewing, plant-eating animals such as cows, sheep, goats, deer, and antelope, but also rabbits and animals hunted by other animals that are nonkosher.Clinical pharmacist Dr. Deema Jaber and her colleagues at Zarqa University in Jordan have published their study in The Open Public Health Journal under the title, “Assessment of the Knowledge, Attitude, and Perception of Healthcare Providers Regarding Halal Pharmaceuticals.”

The researchers surveyed different healthcare providers, including physicians, pharmacists, and nurses, asking about their age, gender, and job, as well as what they know, think, and feel about halal medicines. They then looked at the numbers to see if there were any connections between who these healthcare providers are and how much they knew or what they thought about halal medicines.

Nearly 400 healthcare providers in two dozen countries participated

A total of 381 healthcare providers in two dozen countries, including five Muslims in Israel, took part in the study. Overall, they had a good understanding of the topic, but there were some topics about which they were not as knowledgeable, especially about what goes into medicines and other options that align with the principles of halal. When it came to their feelings and thoughts, most were positive or did not have strong opinions, although this varied depending on their job. Pharmacists tended to know more than doctors and nurses. They got information from different places, such as schools, colleagues, religious texts, and the Internet. Certain characteristics, including age, marital status, religion, education, insurance, where they worked, and how long they had been in the field, all had an impact on how much they knew and what they thought. “It is important to provide education that’s personalized to fill in the gaps in knowledge, encourage positive attitudes, and ensure healthcare related to halal medicines is culturally sensitive,” the researchers wrote. “By using different sources of information and customizing education based on things like age, gender, and background, we can help people understand better. The knowledge can help address worries among patients and consumers. Healthcare providers can also better meet the needs of all kinds of patients and offer medicines that are safe and follow halal guidelines. It’s also crucial to look into what patients think and if they’re willing to pay for halal medicines so everyone can access the care they need.”