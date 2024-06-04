United Hatzalah's founder & president Eli Beer's recounts October 7th events

Eli Beer, Founder & President of United Hatzalah, delivered a moving account of volunteer heroism during his interview at the Jerusalem Post 2024 annual conference. Beer first addressed that Netta Yehud, brother of the late Dolev Yehud, was supposed to receive an award in the name of his brother for his heroic actions on October 7th. He however was called back home when it was revealed that Dolev's body had been identified.

Beer recounted Dolve's heroic actions during the attack on kibbutz Nir Oz, and revealed the devastating toll of that day on the organization, with eight volunteers killed, one kidnapped and subjected to brutal assault. Beer reflected on the crisis, recalling the decision to deploy helicopters despite bureaucratic obstacles, to extract critically injured individuals. " This is our obligation as people to fight for others without bureaucracy," he stated.

Beer expressed his acknowledgment of the crucial role of international support in sustaining United Hatzalah's operations. He expressed profound appreciation for the unwavering solidarity from the global community, a lifeline for Israel's resilience in times of crisis.

"If it wasn't for our brothers and sisters in the diaspora, Israel would never survive" Beer concluded. He noted the volunteers' heroism and highlighted the significance of solidarity from allies worldwide. Their actions, he emphasized, epitomize the unyielding spirit of Israeli volunteers in the face of adversity.