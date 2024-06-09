Viagra may help with preventing dementia, study finds

A new study by scientists at the University of Oxford suggests that Viagra (sildenafil) could be beneficial for people with cerebral small vessel disease, a condition known to cause cognitive decline and increase the risk of strokes - as well as dementia.

This groundbreaking research could pave the way for new treatments for this common but often overlooked condition.

The OxHARP trial, short for Oxford Haemodynamic Adaptation to Reduce Pulsatility, involved 75 participants who had experienced mild strokes or similar cerebrovascular events.

The participants, aged around 70 years on average and predominantly male, were randomly assigned to receive either Viagra, cilostazol (another drug known to aid blood vessel function), or a placebo. Each treatment was administered over a three-week period.

The study employed advanced imaging techniques, including transcranial ultrasound and MRI scans, to assess the effects of the treatments on brain blood flow. Illustration of a brain. (credit: INGIMAGE)

Researchers particularly focused on changes in blood flow velocity and cerebrovascular reactivity—the ability of blood vessels to respond to changes in carbon dioxide levels.

Key findings

Improved blood flow: Participants who took Viagra showed a significant increase in blood flow within the brain. Specifically, both peak systolic and end-diastolic velocities—measures of blood flow speed—were higher compared to those who received the placebo.

Better vessel function: The blood vessels in these participants responded more effectively to changes in carbon dioxide levels, indicating improved cerebrovascular reactivity. This suggests that Viagra helps blood vessels in the brain function more efficiently.

No change in blood pulsatility: While Viagra improved overall blood flow, it did not significantly alter the pulsating nature of blood flow in the brain, known as pulsatility.

Side effects

The study also monitored the side effects of the treatments. Both Viagra and cilostazol were associated with an increase in headaches compared to the placebo. Additionally, cilostazol was linked to more instances of moderate to severe diarrhea.

The findings from the OxHARP trial are promising, suggesting that Viagra could be repurposed to help manage cerebral small vessel disease.

Although Viagra did not reduce the pulsatility of blood flow, its ability to enhance overall blood flow and improve vessel function in the brain is significant.

This could potentially lead to better management of symptoms and a higher quality of life for those affected by this condition.

Further research is needed to confirm these findings and to explore the long-term benefits and potential applications of Viagra in treating cerebral small vessel disease.

As the population ages and the prevalence of cognitive impairment increases, such studies are crucial for developing effective treatments that can improve brain health and cognitive function.