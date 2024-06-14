Belev Echad: The organization healing IDF soldiers’ wounds

Belev Echad, a compassionate international nonprofit deeply rooted in Israel, offers a sanctuary – just 10 minutes from Sheba Medical Center, Tel Hashomer – where wounded IDF soldiers receive much more than medical treatment.

Staffed by veterans who bear similar scars, the organization nurtures an unspoken bond between the soldiers and the staff, creating a deep sense of family among those who through its doors.

In the wake of the devastating October 7 attack by Hamas, the need for Belev Echad’s comprehensive support has significantly increased. It provides a wide range of assistance, including physical, medical, legal, emotional, and financial support, helping these heroes heal and reintegrate into society.

Belev Echad organized a weeklong healing journey to New York in May for 12 remarkable individuals wounded in the current war, and I had the chance to join them. I spent three days with the soldiers, hearing about their stories, wounds, hopes, and saw the great love and support they received from the New York Jewish community.

It was clear that healing is about more than just the body. Every day, there were activities not only to help their physical recovery but also to mend their spirits. During my stay, I had the opportunity to attend a gala event for the organization’s women’s arm, where I met wonderful women who came together to celebrate our soldiers’ heroic acts and to empower each other to do something good and meaningful.

At the Gala event, Shevy Vigler, co-founder of Belev Echad, began her speech with the following words:

“In a world that often feels dark, we can be the light. We are fighting for a dignified cause, for our soldiers who have been wounded.”

Shevy and her husband, Rabbi Uriel Vigler, live in Manhattan, New York City. About 15 years ago, someone approached them with the idea of bringing wounded soldiers to their community on the Upper East Side. Shevy embraced the idea, and this is how everything began.

For 10 days, those soldiers experienced the care and support of the community. This initiative was not only about offering support but also about educating Americans about the importance of having a homeland and the people who protect it. Through this, Shevy aimed to highlight the immense sacrifices made by these soldiers.

Since that first excursion, they have continued to organize these trips, expanding their support and outreach. Today, Belev Echad is a beacon of hope and recovery for many, showing that with compassion and dedication, it is possible to make a significant difference in the lives of those who have sacrificed so much for the country.

How has October 7 and the war affected the organization’s operations?

“Over the past 8 months, our workload has tripled, but so has our resolve. Since October 7, people have begun to truly understand the importance of taking care of our soldiers and restoring their lives. The significance has become clear to everyone.”

How does it feel for you to be directly connected to these soldiers?

“What started as something I thought I was doing for others became deeply personal. Meeting these soldiers, truly connecting with them, and getting to know them on a personal level has created a community where I feel each soldier’s pain, for everything they say and everything they don’t say. It’s a privilege for me to live my life with more meaning and intention as a result of this.”

What would you tell people who are considering joining this organization? Why is it important for them to get involved?

“People should be involved in giving back to our homeland and protecting it. Belev Echad is dedicated to restoring and saving our soldiers’ lives. It’s crucial that we have the support of others so we can continue this vital and holy work. In a world filled with noise and antisemitism, getting involved in an organization that enhances your life can bring fulfillment and meaning.”

Can you tell us about Neshek, the women’s arm of the organization?

“Over the past few years, we created an arm of our organization called Neshek. Neshek means ‘weapon,’ but it’s also our inner superpower, an acronym for ‘Nerot Shabbat Kodesh’ (Holy Sabbath Candles). As women, we have an intuitive ability to know the right thing to do. I’ve been very eager for women to understand their value and abilities, and to know that they can take care of things without waiting for others. They have an incredible light and can bring that light to the table.”

AT THE Gala event, I had the chance to talk to Eliana Tisch, a board member of Belev Echad, to get a closer picture of how the organization operates and how the diaspora connects to the soldiers.

Why did you join Belev Echad, and what has been your impact?

“When I joined, I think, six years ago, it was obviously important for me, but the imminent need wasn’t as obvious as it is now. And it’s times like these when we see how important this is and the people that we impact.

“The first time I really got involved, before I became a board member, was when someone got injured and the rabbi called me up and said, ‘We really need someone to rush to the hospital right now,’ and I said yes, I’m happy to help. We tried to make sure we had the money for him to go through surgery. When he got out of the hospital, he sent me a message to say thank you. And when you receive something like this, you can’t look away.”

What challenges do you face as a board member?

“I’m a board member; we have healthy debates about what is important and what the organization needs to focus on. We need to make practical decisions in a thoughtful way. When October 7 happened, it became urgent.”

How does sharing personal stories impact the community?

“After they share their story, they often say, ‘I didn’t want to share my story, but I’m so thankful that I did.’ The support they receive allows them to connect to their pain and really shows that we care and that they have a community around them. In Israel, everyone is so focused on fighting the war that sometimes it’s hard to lift your head and say, ‘We appreciate you, we are here for you.’”

How did the community evolve after October 7?

“Before October 7, we kind of knew each other, we met through Zoom meetings. After October 7, a healthy debate started because we all wanted to make the best out of it to help the most people. Through these conversations, we really got to know each other.”

What activities help strengthen community bonds and faith?

“After October 7, we tried to find little acts that bring us closer as a community and bring us closer to religion and Hashem. So, we did challah baking, encouraged people to light candles, one mitzvah at a time.”

How does it feel to live in New York as a visibly Jewish person during tense times?

“As a Jew, being in New York is frightening. You feel the tension. If you are visibly Jewish, you must support Israel. People discriminate, and the protests worry some. But people are becoming tired. No other minority group has been put through this, so how is it acceptable that we are going through this? I think people are getting emboldened because they see how wrong it is.”

What are your thoughts on making aliyah in these tense times?

“I don’t remember who said it, but there’s a saying that this is the only place in the world where, if a war happens and chaos breaks out, all the Jews are running to it instead of away. It’s good to know that if anything really bad happened, I would be able to go there. But I think it’s really important to have a presence here, to stay strong, and continue to hold our heads high. We can’t let what happened to us in history happen again.” Rabbi Yossi Erblich visiting a wounded soldier (credit: DAVID ZAR)

WE VISITED the Modern Orthodox Jewish day school SAR, where staff gave us a tour of the school and extended a warm welcome to the soldiers. The day featured a heartfelt concert by the school choir, and I have to say, there wasn’t a dry eye in the room. The deep connection between Israel and the Diaspora shone brighter than ever.

This is where I met Amitay’s story. He was one of the soldiers whose wounds were visible for all to see. What he endured is beyond catastrophic, yet here he is, alive and radiating positivity, openly sharing his story with the world.

Amitay, a 23-year-old former member of Unit 551 in the Maglan unit of the Commando Brigade, lives in Ramat Gan. He had just returned from his post-army trip to South America on October 6, one day before the war broke out. The next morning, he was awakened by the familiar sound of rocket sirens. However, he quickly realized that this situation was unusual.

As he grasped the gravity of the event, news arrived that terrorists had infiltrated Sderot, where his sister and her three children were hiding (they fortunately survived the incident).

Called to reserve duty immediately, Amitay underwent two weeks of intense training before being sent to Gaza. Among the first soldiers to enter the Strip, his unit had many missions, one of which was to uncover a tunnel system near a hospital and a school.

Tragically, while searching a house for the tunnel entrance, a hidden explosive detonated. The blast killed four of his fellow soldiers and severely wounded six, including Amitay. He suffered catastrophic wounds, losing both legs above the knee, an eye, and part of his right hand, with his body riddled with shrapnel.

After sharing his story, the sixth graders at the school had the opportunity to pose questions to him, and he answered them, as follows:

Do you have anger toward the Israeli army or Israel or Hamas, or who are you angry at?

“I volunteered for the special forces, just like my father and my brother before me. You don’t have to join, but I chose to protect the civilians in Israel. I don’t blame anyone for what happened; I knew the risks, and I accepted them.”

How do you cope with your wounds?

“It’s really important to know why you are wounded. I understand that I did it for a purpose, and that helps me cope. Whenever it gets tough, I remind myself why it happened, and it makes it easier.”

How did you hear about Belev Echad?

“For two months, I was just lying in bed, unable to even move to a wheelchair. Belev Echad representatives came to the hospital, talked to me, and we became friends. They helped me through this time when I was completely dependent on others, offering both physical and emotional support to help me adjust to a new way of life.”

AFTER VISITING the school, we engaged in several fun activities, including a helicopter ride that offered us a spectacular view of the beautiful New York landscape from above. We visited many Belev Echad supporters’ homes, where they not only hosted us warmly but also provided a platform for the soldiers to share their stories.

Talking to participants, I sensed the impact of listening to these soldiers. They know what is happening in Israel and see the news, but hearing from the soldiers who fought on the ground is different. It brings the reality of Israelis into the living rooms of the Jewish community in the US.

One of the stories from the ground we heard was Meir’s. Meir, a 25-year-old from Eli and a commander in the Givati Brigade, has a compelling story that began on October 7. He was preparing for a long trip to Australia, but on October 7, everything changed when his neighbor knocked on his door. EYAL GOLAN listens to the story of a wounded soldier. (credit: Guy Bar-On)

The neighbor informed him about a missile strike in the Gaza border area, drones over Tel Aviv, and hostages taken. She was very confused and urged him to be cautious, knowing he observes Shabbat. Sensing the urgency, Meir checked his phone and realized something unusual had happened.

With a pistol at home, Meir quickly armed himself and left his house. He contacted his commander, Yehuda Cohen, of blessed memory, who has since died. Meir asked for instructions and prepared to head south. Cohen directed him to go to Mishmar Hanegev, a base, to collect equipment, and promised to provide further directions from there.

Meir followed the orders, collected a military vest and some supplies, and then headed to Nahal Oz. Along the way, he witnessed many terrible sights: dead bodies on the roads and burned cars. Upon arrival, he saw the Counterterrorism Unit, a special police unit, fighting terrorists on the left side. On the right side, he initially saw nothing but two wounded soldiers, whom he assisted.

Hearing explosions, Meir decided to join the unit and fight the terrorists. They began to clear the kibbutz. After eliminating the terrorists, they searched for civilians, going from home to home, house to house. The first family they found included three little children, a father, and a mother. After three days, Meir and his unit were replaced by a reserve unit and started to prepare for Gaza.

On November 21, Meir and his unit were in Jabalya, on the north side of Gaza, controlling buildings that oversee the main road connecting the north and south – a crucial route. They spotted a tunnel on the right side and positioned a sniper there. After waiting for three hours, terrorists emerged from the tunnel, and the soldiers neutralized them. They then collected the equipment the terrorists had.

When Meir and his team returned to the buildings, two more terrorists emerged from a previously unnoticed tunnel on the left side – one armed with a PK machine gun and the other with an RPG. One of Meir’s soldiers shouted, “Terrorists, terrorists!” They started shooting, but the terrorist with the RPG managed to fire. Meir was thrown into the air, about two meters, and saw his knees give out, his legs covered in blood. In the meantime, a soldier on the rooftop successfully shot the terrorists, so they ultimately killed four of them.

Within two minutes, Meir’s medic arrived, and he was evacuated in a special vehicle to a helicopter, eventually arriving at Ichilov Hospital, where he spent four months. Later, he was transferred to the rehabilitation center at Ichilov in Tel Aviv.

In the hospital, Meir met Dor, a representative from the organization. While Meir was bedridden, Dor visited him and shared information about the organization. Despite Meir’s focus on physical recovery and returning to the fight, Dor persisted and convinced him to visit the Belev Echad house. There, Meir began physiotherapy twice a week, which significantly aided his recovery.

Another soldier, Amir, told me how this healing trip helped him come out of his shell.

Before the war, he had a business, working with clients from Europe. After his wounding, he couldn’t keep up with the work anymore. The scenes of the war kept popping up in his mind over and over again. Making decisions and dealing with pressure became harder than ever before. During the fighting, he didn’t have time to think about what he saw on October 7, and since then, he had pushed it down. But after his wounding, lying in bed, all the memories and thoughts resurfaced.

He made a decision to give up the business, to give himself time to heal. But this also means he has nothing certain in his life at the moment. He explained that before the trip, he didn’t even have a vision of the future. But during his stay in New York, he met many inspiring people; and the city itself, which never sleeps and is full of opportunities, gave him hope. Now he believes that upon his return, he will start working on something new, and something will be born from this experience.

Another soldier, Matan, explained to me that he wasn’t called up on October 7, but he couldn’t sit at home and wait. He made the decision to leave his wife at home and join the army to fight for the country. In his team, others had left behind newborns or pregnant wives. They sacrificed so much to secure the country.

For Matan, it was very meaningful to see that people from the other side of the world appreciate his decision and effort, and that they are willing to lend a helping hand.

The writer was a guest of Belev Echad.