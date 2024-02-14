More than 5,500 soldiers wounded, another 20,000 expected by end of 2024

The Defense Ministry has accounted for 5,500 soldiers who are already wounded and projects that 20,000 soldiers are expected to be wounded in 2024 from the ongoing war

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
A soldier reacts as friends and family mourn Israeli soldier Staff Sergeant Aschalwu Sama who died of wounds sustained in November during the ground invasion by Israel's military in the northern Gaza Strip, at his funeral in Petah Tikva (photo credit: ATHIT PERAWONGMETHA / REUTERS)
The Defense Ministry announced on Wednesday that more than 5,500 Israeli Defense soldiers have been wounded during the ongoing war since its inception on October 7.

In addition, the ministry said that around 20,000 are expected to be injured in 2024, with the ministry making advanced preparations to manage the increased influx of wounded soldiers in terms of providing financial and emotional assistance. 

There are around 62,000 injured soldiers being assisted by the Defense Ministry from all prior wars in Israel, such that an influx of 25,000 in less than a year’s time will radically change the picture of the ministry’s work on the issue. 

In order to cope with the extreme increase in the volume of wounded soldier cases, the ministry has suspended a committee whose role is to seriously vet applicants (and often disqualifies or delays acceptance of wounded soldiers on a case-by-case situation) for at least a year. 

During this emergency period, files are expected to be processed within only one week, with 80% being processed, whereas in the past, they could have taken many weeks, months, or even longer. 

Each soldier has an individual representative they can call directly by cell phone to ensure they are not lost in red tape and bureaucracy. 

A military helicopter sits on the helipad of the Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center (Ichilov) as a soldier returns with an empty stretcher after dropping off an injured soldier (credit: CLODAGH KILCOYNE/REUTERS)
Care for soldiers with PTSD

The ministry also said it has opened up much larger services for post-traumatic stress disorder. 

46% of soldiers wounded are reservists between the ages of 21-30, 36% are between the ages of 31-40, and 18% are above the age of 40. 70% of the total are reservists, 7% are career officers, 10% are mandatory service soldiers, and 13% are from the police or other security forces.

The largest group of wounded comes from Tel Aviv, followed by Jerusalem, Beersheba, and then Ashkelon.

Despite progress made, anecdotal evidence has given the ministry a mixed review, with the new streamlined procedures sometimes said to be working very well, but some major gaps exist in other cases.



