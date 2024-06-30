First West Nile virus, now Dengue fever plagues Israel in second mosquito-borne outbreak

Israel has received its first warning of the deadly dengue fever approaching the region from the Far East and South America, now that the Health Ministry has announced 7 cases of infection with the deadly dengue fever virus in Sharm el-Sheikh in the last month.

An expert explained to Maariv that a mosquito subspecies that can transmit the disease is already present in Israel, and climate change will bring the spread of fever closer. The expert issued that warning that dengue fever outbreaks in Israel are not a question of if it will break out here, but when.

The Health Ministry said that in May, three Italians were found with the symptoms of the disease. They returned to Italy, where blood tests indicated that they contracted dengue fever while in Sharm el-Sheikh after being bitten by infected mosquitoes.

Four more residents of Israel were also infected and diagnosed with the fever.

"Egypt is a region where mosquito-borne diseases are not known until now," explained Prof. Eli Schwartz, an expert on internal medicine and tropical diseases from the Sheba Medical Center, "there is no doubt that the cases of infection indicate an outbreak of dengue there where the mosquitoes were infected." Asian tiger mosquito, Aedes albopictus, beginning its blood-meal (credit: James Gathany/CDC/Wikimedia Commons)

According to Prof. Schwartz, this is the most common disease in the southern hemisphere.

"Travelers are familiar with it from Southeast Asia, Latin America and Africa," she said. "Since the Asian tiger mosquito that transmits the disease is found both in Israel and Europe, infected mosquitoes can infect the mosquitoes in Israel and cause an outbreak.

"Changes in the climate contribute to the proliferation of mosquitoes and their easier movement, and also to the reproduction of the virus in their bodies, so the outbreak will undoubtedly occur here as well if it came so close from the Far East to the Sharm region."

"In Israel, we see dozens of cases a year of travelers returning with dengue fever, but so far there has been no local infection," added Prof. Schwartz, "however, travelers returning with the fever and who are bitten can infect others.

"This is what has begun to happen actively in Europe, and it will happen here as well. Along with the spread of West Nile fever, the authorities must act aggressively to eradicate mosquitoes in the country, and the medical teams need to be familiar with the symptoms of the disease and the methods of diagnosis and treatment because dengue fever is a serious disease, which can even lead to death without treatment."

Dengue fever: Severe fever and pain to the point of death

What causes dengue?

Dengue fever is a viral disease transmitted to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito. The cause of the disease is the dengue virus, which is transmitted by the Asian tiger mosquito, which is active mainly during the day.

Where is the disease spread?

In tropical and subtropical areas, but the disease is spreading to the western world as well.

What are the symptoms of the disease?

Symptoms appear 3 to 14 days after a mosquito bite and include high fever, throbbing headaches, muscle and joint pain, and body aches.

American soldiers who fell ill in Vietnam described a feeling of "bones breaking", extreme weakness and inability to move.

The disease also causes a significant decrease in appetite and a change in taste.

As the fever drops, an itchy rash appears. The symptoms last about a week, but they often last longer in the phenomenon called "long dengue." In severe cases, the disease can cause bleeding, a drop in blood pressure, organ failure, and death.

How is dengue fever diagnosed?

A blood test that detects antibodies to the virus or its genetic material in a PCR test carried out in Israel at the central laboratory for viruses at the Sheba Medical Center, where the specific strain among the four strains of the virus is identified.

Who is at increased risk?

Elderly people suffering from underlying diseases, including diabetes, heart and lung diseases, or people who have had dengue fever in the past.

How are you treated?

Treatment is symptomatic only and includes pain relief and fever reduction, fluid infusion and sometimes antibiotics to prevent secondary infection. Rest is an important component of the patient's recovery, which is carried out under supervision.

How do you prevent infection?

These days, a new vaccine against dengue called Q-dangue has arrived in Israel and is given in the travelers' clinics as an arm shot.

The recommendations are still to give the shot only to travelers going to infected areas, or to those who have had dengue fever in the past and are at high risk of a more severe disease if infected again.