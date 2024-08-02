The menopause diaries part 6: Using a hormone replacement therapy

Regular readers of this column will know that I was prescribed something by the menopause doctor I saw a few months ago. I was at my wits’ end, with stop-start periods, hot flashes, low moods, and bloating. The doctor took pity on this “old battery” (his words, not mine) and gave me something to put me out of my misery: Progyluton.

Until I picked up the prescription and read the patient leaflet in full, I was unaware that Progyluton is classified as HRT (hormone replacement therapy), something that I had been begging my family doctor for since last summer, when my periods stopped and the “fun” started.

As with all HRT medicines, the use of Progyluton can incur various risks, such as an increased chance of developing a number of forms of cancer, as well as heart disease, stroke, and blood clots.

In addition, there are a great number of potential side effects to look out for when taking this medication, such as chest pain, breathing difficulties, and severe rashes, as well as – ironically, you might think – those symptoms that I was hoping HRT would remedy: weight gain, anxiety, bloating, and fatigue.

Despite the potential risks and side effects, I decided to embark on the therapy, having been assured by the doctor that my risk factors were low and did not give rise to concern. Hot flashes, night sweats, and mood swings were all listed among the menopause symptoms that Progyluton would improve by replacing lost estrogen. Additionally, my haphazard periods would be brought under control by the drug, making life a little easier, as I constantly worried about being caught out and ending up in an acutely embarrassing situation.

Having weighed the pros and cons, I started the treatment and have completed the first month. The way the medication is to be taken is similar to that of a contraceptive pill, which Progyluton most certainly is not (as is printed in bold letters at the top of the leaflet): One tablet every morning for three weeks, followed by a week-long break, during which bleeding will probably occur.

I WAS full of vim and vigor during the first two weeks of treatment. My skin looked and felt better, my hair felt thicker, and I had more energy. The bloating also subsided a little. With hindsight, however, I am not sure whether that was all in my head (being relieved, finally, to be doing something about my menopausal state) or even whether it was due to a decision to cut out alcohol on the advice of a friend – whose symptoms, particularly her menopause belly, had vastly improved after giving up the booze.

I embraced my newfound energy and even hit the summer sales to update my wardrobe, unsuccessfully as it turns out – although my daughter benefited from the experience.

A turn for the worse

However, during week three, things took a turn for the worse, as PMT (premenstrual tension) hit me like a train. Once again, I became sluggish and tired, as my nights were broken up by frequent trips to the loo and hot flashes, the likes of which I had never known. While, normally, I’d be begging my husband to turn up the temperature on the air conditioning, that week I was begging him to turn it down.

The flashes came on out of nowhere. One minute I’d be sitting there in my fleece top (ordinarily, our apartment is too cold for my liking), and then, suddenly, I’d feel my cheeks warm up. This would soon spread to my extremities, and finally I had no choice but to remove the outer layers of clothing and wait for the heat to pass.

The bloating also took on a life of its own during this time; I only had to glance at a morsel of food to look heavily pregnant. Various other parts of my torso also swelled to twice their usual size.

MY CONDITION gradually worsened as week four approached and with it, the dreaded period. As the leaflet warned it might be, this was significantly heavier than normal, leaving me feeling drained, suffering from headaches, and generally out of sorts for a few days. I wondered if I should stop taking the tablets.

Once the bleeding stopped, however, I felt better almost immediately. My energy levels returned – I even went for a kilometer swim last Shabbat, something I had not managed in a while – and I no longer have to drag myself out of bed every morning to walk the dogs.

I’ve also been more productive at work, as I’m finding it easier to concentrate, and the bloating seems to have subsided along with the hot flashes.

Although embarking on a course of HRT, with all the attendant risks, has roused my inner hypochondriac, I have decided to continue doing it for the time being. I do so cautiously, however, paying special attention to the recommended tests and examinations. These include regularly checking my breasts and having regular breast screenings, as well as cervical smear tests (Pap smear) and a gynecological check-up at least once a year.

Anyone who is considering HRT should seek professional advice before doing so.

On a personal note, I’m hopeful that Progyluton will enable me to enjoy a better quality of life while my body adjusts to the changes brought about by menopause.

If you decide to undergo HRT, I hope it works for you, too. 

The writer is 54 years and eight months young.