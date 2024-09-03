Pollution kills more than tobacco, malnutrition, can shorten live expectancy by two years - study

Increased exposure to air pollution reduces the average life expectancy by two years, according to a new study by the Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago (EPIC), on August 28.

In the Air Quality Life Index (AQLI) study conducted in India, where the PM2.5 (particulate matter that are 2.5 micrometers or less in diameter) is 40 µg/m³ on average annually, it was discovered that 40% of the local population breathes air that exceeds the standard of polluted air.

The suggested standard by the World Health Organization (WHO) is an average of 5 µg/m³ annually.

The report showed that if the amount of PM2.5 were to be reduced to meet the guidelines set by WHO, the average life expectancy of Indian residents could be extended by almost two years. A child wears a face mask for protection from air pollution in Delhi, India November 14, 2017. (credit: REUTERS/CATHAL MCNAUGHTON)

The most polluted city in India is Dehli, with an average PM2.5 level of 84.3 µg/m³, according to an AQLI report in 2022.

According to the report, if Dehli were to meet the WHO guidelines the life expectancy of Dehli's 18.7 million people, could increase by nearly eight years.

In addition, the report showed the long-term exposure to heavy air pollution takes off 3.6 years of life expectancy of an average Indian resident, while malnutrition takes off 1.6 years, tobacco 1.5 years, and unsafe water and sanitation 8.4 months.

Global concern

A report released by the State of Global Air (SOGA) showed that air pollution is becoming the second leading global risk factor for death.

The findings, released on June 19, revealed that, in addition to the millions of people living with chronic respiratory diseases, air pollution accounted for over eight million deaths globally in 2021.

Additionally, the report found that children under the age of seven are particularly susceptible to the effects of air pollution, with a rise in asthma and other lung diseases. Roughly 700,000 children have died from prolonged exposure to polluted air, 70% of them due to household pollution from indoor cooking with polluting fuels.

Although 94 countries have established their own PM 2.5 standards, nearly half of them fail to comply with their own standards. Meanwhile, 158 countries have failed to set any standards whatsoever.

Economic strain

According to a study by the Global Burden of Disease, air pollution caused 6.4 premature deaths globally, and "93 billion days lived with illness in 2019."

Additionally, the estimated global cost of exposure to air pollution is roughly $8.1 trillion, the equivalent of 6.1% of global GDP.

Expert Ofer Nidam explained that the new data published by the Chicago Institute indicated that some 22,000 people die from air pollution on a daily basis, presenting a more dire image than what was previously known. He added that such numbers require "a rapid reaction" "from governments worldwide."

He referred to the economic strain such a situation entails and noted that reducing air pollution to the levels recommended by WHO will save not only lives but also economies.