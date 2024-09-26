Immunai, AstraZeneca collaborate to optimize cancer clinical trials

Immunai Inc., a New York-based artificial intelligence and biotech company specializing in mapping the human immune system, has announced a multi-year collaboration with pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca aimed at optimizing oncology clinical trials. The partnership builds upon Immunai’s proprietary immune cell atlas, AMICA™, and its AI model of the immune system, the Immunodynamics Engine (IDE)™.

Under the terms of the agreement, AstraZeneca will leverage Immunai’s platform and machine learning capabilities to inform certain oncology clinical trials. The initial phase of the collaboration will focus on clinical decision-making processes, such as dose selection, understanding mechanisms of action, distinguishing between patient responders and non-responders, and identifying biomarkers. Immunai is set to receive $18 million for this initial phase, with AstraZeneca retaining an option to expand the length and scope of the collaboration.

“This collaboration is a natural progression of our successful work in advancing drug development in the fields of oncology and immunology,” said Noam Solomon, Ph.D., CEO of Immunai. “Bringing a drug to market is incredibly challenging, time-consuming, and expensive. Through this collaboration with AstraZeneca, we’re excited to leverage our AI-based engine, the IDE™, to help make this process more efficient in bringing potential new therapies to patients.”

The logo of AstraZeneca is seen on medication packages in a pharmacy in London (credit: REUTERS)

Iker Huerga, Chief Data Scientist, Oncology R&D at AstraZeneca, emphasized the transformative impact of AI in clinical development, stating, “Artificial intelligence is transforming cancer drug discovery and clinical development. We are very pleased to collaborate with Immunai to leverage their innovative platform to enhance our data-driven R&D strategy and glean potential new insights into mechanisms of action of immunotherapies.”

Partnership began in 2022

The collaboration marks a continuation of the companies' partnership, which began in 2022 and has already provided valuable insights for multiple clinical programs. AstraZeneca’s decision to deepen its relationship with Immunai highlights the increasing role of AI in enhancing the success rates of clinical trials, ultimately maximizing research and development productivity.

Immunai, known for its groundbreaking use of single-cell genomics and machine learning, has quickly become a key player in the biotech space. With a team of 170 employees, including 85 PhDs or MDs, the company has established over 30 partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies and academic institutions worldwide. To date, Immunai has raised nearly $270 million in funding and continues to push the boundaries of what AI can achieve in drug discovery and development.