Winter is coming: Five signs your body is preparing for the cold

As winter sets in, many people may notice physical and emotional changes, prompting the need for preparation to manage these seasonal challenges.

From more hair loss and joint pain to dry skin and shifts in mood, knowing these signs can help everyone stay healthy and feel better. Here are five signs that our bodies are getting ready for winter:

Hair loss

"The sudden change in temperature can stress the scalp and hair follicles, leading to an accelerated rate of hair shedding," says Dr. Anil Sharma, a doctor at Sharma Skin & Hair Surgery, according to The Independent. "In summer, when days are longer, more hairs may enter the telogen (resting) phase of the hair cycle and then shed about three months later," he explains. "But as we move into colder months, hair loss tends to increase as the body works to conserve heat."

To prevent this, "it's also important to promote blood flow to the scalp to improve hair growth," Sharma advises. "Massage the scalp and use a scalp serum with ingredients that help control oil production or lactic acid to gently exfoliate the scalp." He also recommends eating plenty of leafy greens.

"A deficiency in vitamins and minerals like iron and ferritin can worsen hair loss, while low levels of vitamin D and B12 can also affect hair growth," Sharma explains. "Therefore, if you're experiencing hair loss, which is common from now until October, it's important to include plenty of dark leafy greens, eggs, and fatty fish in your diet."

Low mood and energy

It’s not just in your head, as winter depression is a well-known phenomenon with a name: Seasonal Affective Disorder, or SAD.

The shortening of daylight hours has a real physiological effect on people. Early darkness signals the body to produce melatonin, a hormone that encourages sleep, earlier, making us feel tired sooner.

There’s another important effect: the increased production of melatonin often comes at the expense of another neurotransmitter – serotonin - related to mood regulation and improvement. This combination leaves us feeling sleepier due to melatonin and depressed and irritable due to decreased serotonin.

Despite similar symptoms, there is a key difference between winter depression and major depression: the timing of onset. If depression appears at the start of winter and fades when spring begins, it will be diagnosed as winter depression, as opposed to major depression, which occurs regardless of the seasons.

What to do?

Treatment for winter depression is similar to that for general depression and can include a combination of medication and psychotherapy. Additionally, lifestyle changes can help reduce its effects, such as exposure to sunlight, physical activity, and eating complex carbohydrates to help maintain stable blood sugar levels, which in turn helps keep serotonin levels consistent. Regular and structured meals are also advisable.

Joint Pain

"Cold weather can cause your joints to hurt and feel less mobile," says Dr. Veena Patel, a rheumatologist at Nuffield Health Hospital in Leicester, according to Metro. "Possible explanations include changes in the thickening of the synovium (the soft tissues lining the joint that produce lubricating fluid) during winter. Another explanation may be the drop in barometric pressure, leading to swelling and expansion of muscles and tendons."

Patel recommends regular vitamin D supplements to help keep bones strong during the cold. "Vitamin D is essential for the health of bones, teeth, and muscles, and is linked to many conditions such as osteoporosis, hip fractures, autoimmune diseases (like rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel diseases), and chronic pain management," Patel explains. "It’s essential that we take supplements for this and consume foods like fatty fish, red meat, egg yolks, and fortified foods."

Dry skin

The Israeli winter is characterized by dry air with very little humidity, causing dryness in the skin on the face and body. Dryness manifests as rough patches, peeling in sensitive areas, cracks, itching, and an overall feeling of discomfort. This is most common on the lips, feet, hands, arms, and lower limbs, but can also appear on the face and throughout the body.

"Dry skin has various sources, including eczema, aging skin, diabetes, contact with cleaning products, and dryness due to climatic factors like wind, sun, and cold. The loss of essential fatty acids needed for skin elasticity and the evaporation of moisture from the outer skin layer lead to cracks and dryness," explains Dr. Lehabit Ackerman, an international skincare expert.

Here are her tips for treating and preventing dry skin in winter:

Limit Showers: Showers can dry out the skin, especially with soap. It’s recommended to use soaps with a pH level close to 5.5, which is similar to that of the skin, to avoid dryness and irritation.

Avoid Frequent Hand Washing: Just like in the shower, washing hands can dry out the skin. It’s advisable to use a moisturizing hand cream after washing dishes or performing other cleaning tasks.

Avoid Overheating: It’s best to avoid overheating your home or workspace and to use humidifiers to add moisture to the air or place water containers near heat sources.

Moisturize the Skin: It’s recommended to apply a moisturizing cream immediately after showering during winter. You can also add plant oils to your bath that provide moisture, such as wheat germ oil containing vitamin E, which speeds up the skin's healing process.

Daily Moisturization: It’s important to use moisturizing products daily, choosing ones that contain ingredients like collagen, hyaluronic acid, and vitamin E. Additionally, in winter, it’s advisable to use a thicker cream than in summer since dry air increases skin dryness in winter.

Asthma

"Cold air can worsen asthma and breathing difficulties by causing bronchial constriction, drying out the airways, and triggering inflammation," says Dr. Vijay Murthy, co-founder of Harley Street Murthy Health Clinic. "The dryness of the cold air thickens mucus, making it harder to expel and increasing symptoms like coughing and shortness of breath."

Murthy recommends drinking mullein tea, taking licorice root, or using N-acetylcysteine supplements to support lung function.

For those with asthma, during the colder months, keep your inhalers close, be aware of your environment (avoiding small or crowded places), maintain hand hygiene, and consult a doctor if you feel unwell for an extended period.