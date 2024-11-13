New medical school at Reichman University to open in February

The Council for Higher Education approved the opening of the Dina Recanati School of Medicine at Reichman University on Tuesday, following an in-depth examination by the 'Halevi Committee' and meeting all its requirements.

The first class is expected to begin in February with about 80 outstanding students who will integrate into the Israeli medical system after four years.

Another class is expected to open in November 2025.

The Dina Recanati School of Medicine at Reichman University was established through a donation from the Dina and Rafael Recanati Family Foundation, and its establishment is the result of collaboration between Sheba Medical Center Tel Hashomer, Rabin Medical Center, Clalit Health Services, and Maccabi Healthcare Services.

The joint initiative originated from recognition of the growing shortage of doctors that the healthcare system has warned about for years.

The curriculum at Reichman will include clinical instruction in community medicine from the first week of studies. Future doctors will be trained in hospitals, clinics, and home patient care. Students will also be trained in telemedicine – which has gained momentum since the COVID pandemic in Israel and worldwide.

The faculty established a medical simulation center with innovative equipment that will provide advanced skills, including bedside ultrasound, imaging systems, a VR lab, and additional research laboratories.

The university will provide opportunities for students to combine entrepreneurship, modern communication, and sustainability.

"Reichman University has stepped up to expand medical study opportunities in Israel, as it previously led the opening of higher education gates to many," said Prof. Uriel Reichman, the university's founder.

"The faculty is set to be a leading institution in medical education, entrepreneurship, and research. The mission of training future generations of doctors is vital to Israeli society, and we are grateful for the opportunity to take part in training the future generation of doctors."

Prof. Arnon Afek, the founding dean of the Dina Recanati School of Medicine at Reichman University, added that "Israel needs about 2,000 doctors every year but only trains half of them.

"Adding about 160 new students in 2025 in February and October classes at Reichman University, and subsequently about 80 annually, will change the future of medicine in Israel. It's fitting that our best sons and daughters, including those serving as officers or combat soldiers who fought in various sectors, study at the best medical school in Israel instead of traveling abroad in vain."

Other universities attempt to catch up

Meanwhile, the Weizmann Institute and the University of Haifa await CHE approval to establish medical faculties. The Weizmann Institute is in the advanced stages of approval, with an established curriculum emphasizing clinical research.

The approval process for these faculties is part of the Health Ministry's goal to increase the number of medical students in Israel to about 2,000 within 5 years, compared to about 1,100 currently, in light of the growing shortage of doctors in Israel, which is expected to worsen.

Public universities are subsidized 72,000 NIS per student per year, while private institutions receive no funding, and medical studies at Reichman will not be subsidized.

Annual tuition for the new program will be 98,000 NIS.

"This is still less than leading institutions abroad that have been the main alternative until now, and we more than welcome state grants for medical students," Reichman said.