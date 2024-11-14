Immunai and Teva partner to innovate new cancer, immunology therapies

Immunai Inc., an artificial intelligence biotechnology company, announced on Thursday a multi-year collaboration in immunology and immuno-oncology programs with Teva Pharmaceuticals.

Immunology is the study of the immune system and its defense mechanisms, and immuno-oncology is when cancer patients are treated with forms of immunotherapy rather than a traditional approach such as chemotherapy. The company uses single-cell genomics and machine learning to research and improve the development of novel therapeutics by decoding the immune system.

Noam Soloman, the CEO of Immunai, said the collaboration reflects ongoing efforts in enhancing drug development within immunology and immuno-oncology and that bringing a drug to market is “inherently challenging, time-consuming, and costly.”

Partnership with Teva, use of AI to deliver new therapies

“Through our partnership with Teva, we are eager to utilize our AI-based engine, the Immunodynamics Engine (IDE)™, to streamline this process and facilitate the delivery of new therapies to patients,” Soloman said. Noam Solomon speaks at the Jerusalem Post's Global Investment Forum in June 2021 (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Eran Harary, the Senior Vice President of Global Early Clinical Development at Teva, said Immunai’s tools and AI solutions will help them increase innovation, research, and development.

“This collaboration will provide important insights into patient responses and treatment mechanisms in immunology and immuno-oncology, allowing us to optimize our clinical trials and improve outcomes for patients,” Harary said.